All Monopoly Origins Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

The new Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins event is almost here, not long after the festive promo ends. This set contains a new range of stickers you can collect, as well as bonus prizes if you manage to 100% complete the collection. Want to know what’s on offer? Let’s get into it!

All Monopoly Origins Sets in Monopoly GO

In total, there are 21 sticker packs that are part of the Monopoly Origins set in Monopoly GO. You get a fresh reward for each new sticker you collect in the set, and for sets you complete. The sets that form a part of the event are as follows:

Best Beginnings The Top Hat Across the Board The Battleship On a Roll The Thimble Card Quest The Iron Maximum Occupancy The Boot Utility Fun The Cannon Free Parking Railroad Tycoon Tokenmania Launch Day Fever Doggopoly Game Awards Ms. Monopoly GO!

All Monopoly Origins Rewards in Monopoly GO

Image Source: Hasbro via Twinfinite

Once you’ve collected all the sticker sets within the Monopoly Origins set, you can bag some completion rewards.

The first time you complete the album you’ll get 15,000 dice rolls, $12.1 million, and a Free Parking Car Token. Fortunately you’ve got until March 27, 2024 to complete the sticker set, leaving you plenty of time to grind and trade stickers.

If you’re good enough to complete the Monopoly Origins set twice, there are even more high-level rewards on offer. You’ll get 20,000 dice rolls, even more cash, and a Golden Free Parking Token. For the completely dedicated players, you get 30,000 dice rolls and more cash for completing the set three times over.

That's all for our guide to the Monopoly GO Monopoly Origins event.