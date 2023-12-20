What Happens to Extra Puzzle Pieces in Monopoly GO, Explained

There are quite a few different currencies to accrue in Monopoly GO, and one of them is the Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces, which are used to complete puzzles and for wheel spins to give you extra rewards. But what becomes of your extra Puzzle Pieces in Monopoly GO once an event ends? Here’s what you need to know.

What to Do With Leftover Puzzle Pieces in Monopoly GO

Even after you’ve completed an event or puzzle in Monopoly GO, the game will continue to reward you with extra Puzzle Pieces as you continue playing. These can’t be used for anything, but once the event ends, they’ll automatically get converted into cash for you to spend on your board.

The amount of cash you get at the end of the event depends on how many extra Puzzle Pieces you have on hand, so naturally, the more you have, the more cash you’ll receive as a reward.

If you’ve played enough Monopoly GO, you’ll know that cash is easily one of the least valuable resources in the game because of how quick you can rack it up just by playing. Even so, it’s better than nothing, and will at least help you progress further with your current board by building structures and landmarks, and let you unlock new ones faster.

For now, though, there’s no need to worry about your extra Puzzle Pieces going to waste. You may not be able to unlock more rewards with them, but rest assured that they’ll all get converted to cash that you can still use in-game after completing an event.

That's all you need to know about what happens to your leftover Puzzle Pieces in Monopoly GO.