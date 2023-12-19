All Xmas Sweater Rewards in Monopoly GO

The holiday season is here, which means there are new events to check out in Monopoly GO and new rewards to reap. Here’s a rundown of all the rewards you can get from the Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater event.

All Rewards in Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest

As you rack up points in Monopoly GO, you’ll progress towards the next milestone in the Xmas Sweater contest, and gain new rewards. Listed below are all of the milestones, points required, and rewards that come with them, including the valuable free dice rolls.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 45 120 Puzzle Pieces 2 55 50 Dice Rolls 3 80 1-Star Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Puzzle Pieces 5 120 90 Dice Rolls 6 140 High Roller 7 150 160 Puzzle Pieces 8 200 2-Star Sticker Pack 9 230 180 Dice Rolls 10 250 3-Star Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Puzzle Pieces 13 300 4-Star Sticker Pack 14 375 Cash 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 425 250 Puzzle Pieces 17 500 Mega Heist 18 550 Cash 19 600 375 Dice Rolls 20 700 4-Star Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Puzzle Pieces 22 900 Cash 23 1,000 625 Dice Rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice Rolls 27 2,000 Cash Grab 28 2,200 500 Puzzle Pieces 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice Rolls

Depending on how well you do in the event, you can also win extra rewards, which we’ve listed below as well:

Rank Rewards 1 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shielf, 4-Star Sticker Pack 2 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 4-Star Sticker Pack 3 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 4-Star Sticker Pack 4 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 3-Star Sticker Pack 5 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 3-Star Sticker Pack 6 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack 7 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack 9-10 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack 11-15 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces 16-25 300 Puzzle Pieces 26-50 Cash

How to Earn Points in Xmas Sweater Contest

As you play Monopoly GO, you’ll naturally earn points for how well you perform in the game. Here’s how the points are calculated:

Shutdown Blocked: 2 Tokens

Shutdown Success: 4 Tokens

Bank Heist Small: 4 Tokens

Bank Heist Large: 4 Tokens

Bank Heist Bankrupt: 8 Tokens

Each time you land on a railway tile, you’ll have the chance to either do a Bank Heist or a Shutdown on another player. Tokens are then awarded to you depending on how well you do.

And that’s all you need to know about the Xmas Sweater event in Monopoly GO. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.