All Xmas Sweater Rewards in Monopoly GO

The holiday season is here, which means there are new events to check out in Monopoly GO and new rewards to reap. Here’s a rundown of all the rewards you can get from the Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater event.
All Rewards in Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest
As you rack up points in Monopoly GO, you’ll progress towards the next milestone in the Xmas Sweater contest, and gain new rewards. Listed below are all of the milestones, points required, and rewards that come with them, including the valuable free dice rolls.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|45
|120 Puzzle Pieces
|2
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|3
|80
|1-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|90
|140 Puzzle Pieces
|5
|120
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|140
|High Roller
|7
|150
|160 Puzzle Pieces
|8
|200
|2-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|230
|180 Dice Rolls
|10
|250
|3-Star Sticker Pack
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Puzzle Pieces
|13
|300
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|14
|375
|Cash
|15
|400
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|425
|250 Puzzle Pieces
|17
|500
|Mega Heist
|18
|550
|Cash
|19
|600
|375 Dice Rolls
|20
|700
|4-Star Sticker Pack
|21
|800
|400 Puzzle Pieces
|22
|900
|Cash
|23
|1,000
|625 Dice Rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab
|28
|2,200
|500 Puzzle Pieces
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice Rolls
Depending on how well you do in the event, you can also win extra rewards, which we’ve listed below as well:
|Rank
|Rewards
|1
|1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shielf, 4-Star Sticker Pack
|2
|800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 4-Star Sticker Pack
|3
|600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 4-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 3-Star Sticker Pack
|5
|400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 3-Star Sticker Pack
|6
|350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
|7
|300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
|8
|250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
|9-10
|200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
|11-15
|50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces
|16-25
|300 Puzzle Pieces
|26-50
|Cash
How to Earn Points in Xmas Sweater Contest
As you play Monopoly GO, you’ll naturally earn points for how well you perform in the game. Here’s how the points are calculated:
- Shutdown Blocked: 2 Tokens
- Shutdown Success: 4 Tokens
- Bank Heist Small: 4 Tokens
- Bank Heist Large: 4 Tokens
- Bank Heist Bankrupt: 8 Tokens
Each time you land on a railway tile, you’ll have the chance to either do a Bank Heist or a Shutdown on another player. Tokens are then awarded to you depending on how well you do.
And that’s all you need to know about the Xmas Sweater event in Monopoly GO. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.