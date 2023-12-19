Guides

All Xmas Sweater Rewards in Monopoly GO

Get into the holiday spirit.

The holiday season is here, which means there are new events to check out in Monopoly GO and new rewards to reap. Here’s a rundown of all the rewards you can get from the Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater event.

All Rewards in Monopoly GO Xmas Sweater Contest

As you rack up points in Monopoly GO, you’ll progress towards the next milestone in the Xmas Sweater contest, and gain new rewards. Listed below are all of the milestones, points required, and rewards that come with them, including the valuable free dice rolls.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
145120 Puzzle Pieces
25550 Dice Rolls
3801-Star Sticker Pack
490140 Puzzle Pieces
512090 Dice Rolls
6140High Roller
7150160 Puzzle Pieces
82002-Star Sticker Pack
9230180 Dice Rolls
102503-Star Sticker Pack
11260Cash
12275180 Puzzle Pieces
133004-Star Sticker Pack
14375Cash
15400275 Dice Rolls
16425250 Puzzle Pieces
17500Mega Heist
18550Cash
19600375 Dice Rolls
207004-Star Sticker Pack
21800400 Puzzle Pieces
22900Cash
231,000625 Dice Rolls
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice Rolls
272,000Cash Grab
282,200500 Puzzle Pieces
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice Rolls

Depending on how well you do in the event, you can also win extra rewards, which we’ve listed below as well:

RankRewards
11,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shielf, 4-Star Sticker Pack
2800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 4-Star Sticker Pack
3600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 4-Star Sticker Pack
4500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 3-Star Sticker Pack
5400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 3-Star Sticker Pack
6350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
7300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
8250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
9-10200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, Xmas Sweater Shield, 2-Star Sticker Pack
11-1550 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces
16-25300 Puzzle Pieces
26-50Cash

How to Earn Points in Xmas Sweater Contest

As you play Monopoly GO, you’ll naturally earn points for how well you perform in the game. Here’s how the points are calculated:

  • Shutdown Blocked: 2 Tokens
  • Shutdown Success: 4 Tokens
  • Bank Heist Small: 4 Tokens
  • Bank Heist Large: 4 Tokens
  • Bank Heist Bankrupt: 8 Tokens

Each time you land on a railway tile, you’ll have the chance to either do a Bank Heist or a Shutdown on another player. Tokens are then awarded to you depending on how well you do.

And that’s all you need to know about the Xmas Sweater event in Monopoly GO. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

