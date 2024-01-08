Monopoly GO Board Rush Event – Start Date & Rewards

Limited time events in Monopoly GO are such a rush! There’s so much to try to win in such a small amount of time. With Monopoly GO’s Board Rush events, you only have a few days to complete a board for bigger rewards. Find out below all about the Monopoly GO Board Rush event, including start date and rewards.

When is the Next Board Rush Event in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO Board Rush mini events last for an hour. The most recent Board Rush event was on January 7th so the next is due in a week or so. They don’t always schedule the mini events the same every week, but it should be around January 14th at 11AM ET.

Image Source: Scopely via Twinfinite

During this time players must complete every landmark on their board to claim bigger rewards. Every landmark you claim rewards you with 30 extra dice rolls, giving you the chance to earn bigger and better cash prizes during this short amount of time. So, if you are looking to grab some bonus dice rolls you may want to save your money for the next Board Rush Event.

Just occasionally, mini events like Board Rush coincide with other tournaments or main events. It’s a great idea to take advantage of these overlaps, as the boosts can help you climb leaderboards and get extra rewards such as boosts and cash. The more rewards you can claim, the more boards you can complete!

Landmark Rush and Board Rush events are pretty short, so it’s worth logging in every day to check to see if we have been surprised with an extra event that day. Follow Monopoly GO on Reddit, Facebook, X/Twitter, and TikTok to stay up to date with when the next time-limited event drops.

That’s all we have on Monopoly GO and the Board Rush Event! For more Monopoly GO help and tips check out more guide below.