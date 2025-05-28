Cog Codes (May 2025) 

With Cog codes, you won't need to move a muscle, and your stats will go through the roof.

Updated May 28, 2025 Added new codes!

Ride along the suburbs, enjoy the wind moving your hair through the waves of air as you reminisce about much better days, or simply enjoy the moment. All of this is indeed not possible since no fun is allowed. You need to deliver food and race against anyone and everyone. For that, you need Cog codes.

All Cog Codes List

Active Cog Codes

/aero : 250 miles

: 250 miles /iamgettingmyroomrenovated : 250 miles

: 250 miles /iamcool : 500 miles

: 500 miles /shoes :100 miles

:100 miles /lauff : 100 miles

: 100 miles /velo : 250 miles

: 250 miles /followcoglukie: 200 miles

Expired Cog Codes

4m

How to Redeem Cog Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Cog codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Cog on Roblox. Open the chat box in the top left corner of the screen. Enter the code into the chat box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

