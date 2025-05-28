Forgot password
Codes

Cog Codes (May 2025) 

With Cog codes, you won't need to move a muscle, and your stats will go through the roof.
Danilo Grbovic
Published: May 28, 2025 07:05 am

Updated May 28, 2025

Added new codes!

Ride along the suburbs, enjoy the wind moving your hair through the waves of air as you reminisce about much better days, or simply enjoy the moment. All of this is indeed not possible since no fun is allowed. You need to deliver food and race against anyone and everyone. For that, you need Cog codes.

All Cog Codes List

Active Cog Codes 

  • /aero: 250 miles
  • /iamgettingmyroomrenovated: 250 miles
  • /iamcool: 500 miles
  • /shoes :100 miles
  • /lauff: 100 miles
  • /velo: 250 miles
  • /followcoglukie: 200 miles

Expired Cog Codes 

  • 4m

How to Redeem Cog Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Cog codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Cog codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Cog on Roblox.
  2. Open the chat box in the top left corner of the screen.
  3. Enter the code into the chat box.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

