Zombie Resistance Tycoon promotional artwork
Image via Mad Labs Entertainment
Category:
Codes

Zombie Resistance Tycoon Codes (July 2025) [PRESTIGE 5]

Shine like a true firefly with Zombie Resistance Tycoon codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jul 14, 2025 08:45 am

Updated: July 14, 2025

We found new codes!

Did you know that there’s a way to defend those close to you and defeat the seemingly never-ending hordes of fungi-like zombies while also staying far away from dangerous objects like golf clubs? Well, in Zombie Resistance Tycoon, you can do just that. And, unlike Joel, you have access to Zombie Resistance Tycoon codes to make your life easier!

All Zombie Resistance Tycoon Codes List

Active Zombie Resistance Tycoon Codes

  • Prestige4: 2x Income for 10 min and a Nuke

Expired Zombie Resistance Tycoon Codes

  • 20000likes
  • 40000likes
  • 50000likes
  • 60000likes
  • NEWRELEASE

How to Redeem Zombie Resistance Tycoon Codes

Here are the simple steps to redeem Zombie Resistance Tycoon codes:

How to redeem Zombie Resistance Tycoon codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Zombie Resistance Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Go to Codes.
  3. Type in or paste your code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim the rewards.

