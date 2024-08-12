Zombie Defense Codes (August 2024)

Looking for some Zombie Defense codes? This Roblox TDS game from Per Games is consistently updated with new features and content, with codes often dropping alongside them. For extra currency to purchase new units and enhance your roster, be sure to redeem these coupons!

All Zombie Defense Codes

Zombie Defense Codes (Working)

Verifiedgroup! : 500 coins and 1k XP

: 500 coins and 1k XP Celebration!: Confetti Machine x2

Zombie Defense Codes (Expired)

Free coins!?

Any free XP?

Minderfreak’s electricity

NewCodeYay

Zombie Castle

Explosion

NextLevel

Easter2024

I am hungry

Western

I want money

Cheap things

Bunker kit

House kit

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Defense

Making use of coupons in Zombie Defense is really easy. In fact, it only takes a few steps, and works identically on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Zombie Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Shop icon.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter Code…’ area at the bottom.

Press the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Zombie Defense Codes?

You can find more codes on the Per Games Discord server. When you sign up for the first time, you can select which games to get updates for, and whether you want to be notified about new codes or not. Then head to the dedicated codes channel, and look out for the pings corresponding to Zombie Defense.

Alongside that, there’s an X page and Roblox group to check out, each of which could unlock more coupons down the line. We’d also recommend you bookmark this page and check back each time you play Zombie Defense, because we’ll update our list as new coupons land.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

More often than not, a code won’t be working because it has expired. This is quite common in Roblox experiences, and Zombie Defense is sadly no exception. Codes have a limited life-span and can be removed without a moment’s notice from the devs, so be sure to use each one as soon as you see it.

Otherwise, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes tend to have specific formatting quirks like spaces and capital letters. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work, so it may be easier to just paste them instead of typing them out.

