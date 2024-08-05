Kengan Codes (August 2024)

If you want a helping hand in this gruelingly hard Roblox action game, you’ll definitely want to redeem Kengan codes. Developed by Flyday Studios, it’s a brawler with difficulty at its core, meaning newcomers will absolutely want a helping hand to get started. In this guide, we’ll list all the available codes to redeem.

All Kengan Codes

Kengan Codes (Working)

FollowerCode1 : 8 Clan Rerolls, 3 Trait Rerolls, 3 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 3 Trait Rerolls, 3 Height Rerolls Shutdown1

Public Release Hotfix

Public Release : 6 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 2 Height Rerolls

: 6 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 2 Height Rerolls Public Release Resets: 1 Style Reset, 1 Skill Reset, 1 Upgrade Reset

Kengan Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Kengan

Follow the instructions below to redeem your freebies in Kengan. Note that while the game is playable on Roblox mobile, it’s far less intuitive than on PC, so you may struggle to redeem codes. On top of that, you need to be at least rank four before code redemption works for your account.

Load into Kengan from the Roblox game page.

Select the Continue option and make your character, proceeding until you’re in a game.

Press the three lines icon at the top of the screen and then the Settings cog icon.

You’ll then see a line with Codes, where you click the Enter Code text box and paste in a code from our list.

Hit Return to redeem your codes.

How Do You Get More Kengan Codes?

The best way to get more codes is by going on the official Kengan Discord server. There are a few channels worth checking out, namely ‘update-log’ and ‘announcements’. Check there for codes alongside major expansions, and as compensation when the game has outages.

Alongside that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Kengan. We’ll manually keep an eye out for codes, adding them to our list as new ones arrive and old ones expire. That way, you don’t need to worry about trawling through chat logs yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This happens quite frequently in Roblox experiences, where the devs can remove a code from circulation without any prior warning. The only way to avoid this is to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

On top of that, double-check that you’ve already hit rank four, or the code won’t work at all. That’s alongside looking out for capitalization, spacing, and numbers. If you miss any of them, you’ll get an error message.

