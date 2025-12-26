NBA: Heroes Codes (December)

Updated: December 26, 2025
Added the latest codes
Get your ball ready and play as some of the most popular players in the world, and use the latest NBA: Heroes codes to ensure that you come out on top. Lead your team to victory as you leave your opponents in the dust with your special moves and abilities.
All NBA: Heroes Codes List
Active NBA: Heroes Codes
- 10kmembers: 3 OP Player Packs
- likes5k: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs
- 1kdiscord: 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs
- likes2.5k: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs
- group5k: 3 OP Player Packs
- 1k.liked: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs
- 1kgroup: 2 OP Player Packs
- DISCORDSQUAD: 2 OP Player Packs
- 500likes: 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs
- NBA: 1 OP Player Pack, 1 OP Aura Pack, and 10k Coins
- RELEASE: 2 OP Player Packs, 2 OP Aura Packs, and 5k Coins
Expired NBA: Heroes Codes
- There are no expired NBA: Heroes codes.
How to Redeem Codes in NBA: Heroes
Here is how to redeem NBA: Heroes codes:
- Run NBA: Heroes in Roblox.
- Click the Code button on the left side of your screen.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit Redeem to get goodies.
Updated: Dec 26, 2025 08:40 am