Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
NBA: Heroes promo image
Image via bucketlobster
Category:
Codes

NBA: Heroes Codes (December)

Take victory with NBA: Heroes codes.
Image of Milica Brkovic
Milica Brkovic

Updated: Dec 26, 2025 08:40 am

Updated: December 26, 2025

Added the latest codes

Recommended Videos

Get your ball ready and play as some of the most popular players in the world, and use the latest NBA: Heroes codes to ensure that you come out on top. Lead your team to victory as you leave your opponents in the dust with your special moves and abilities.

All NBA: Heroes Codes List

Active NBA: Heroes Codes

  • 10kmembers: 3 OP Player Packs
  • likes5k: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs
  • 1kdiscord: 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs
  • likes2.5k: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs
  • group5k: 3 OP Player Packs
  • 1k.liked: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs
  • 1kgroup: 2 OP Player Packs
  • DISCORDSQUAD: 2 OP Player Packs
  • 500likes: 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs
  • NBA: 1 OP Player Pack, 1 OP Aura Pack, and 10k Coins
  • RELEASE: 2 OP Player Packs, 2 OP Aura Packs, and 5k Coins

Expired NBA: Heroes Codes

  • There are no expired NBA: Heroes codes.

Related: Arcade Basketball Codes

How to Redeem Codes in NBA: Heroes

Here is how to redeem NBA: Heroes codes:

  1. Run NBA: Heroes in Roblox.
  2. Click the Code button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Type a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to get goodies.
How To Redeem NBA: Heroes Codes
Image by Twinfinite

Check out Twinfinite’s Roblox Codes section to get new codes for other titles.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content