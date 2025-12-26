NBA: Heroes Codes (December)

Updated: December 26, 2025 Added the latest codes

Get your ball ready and play as some of the most popular players in the world, and use the latest NBA: Heroes codes to ensure that you come out on top. Lead your team to victory as you leave your opponents in the dust with your special moves and abilities.

All NBA: Heroes Codes List

Active NBA: Heroes Codes

10kmembers : 3 OP Player Packs

: 3 OP Player Packs likes5k : 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs

: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs 1kdiscord : 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs

: 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs likes2.5k : 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs

: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs group5k : 3 OP Player Packs

: 3 OP Player Packs 1k.liked : 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs

: 3 OP Player Packs and 3 OP Aura Packs 1kgroup : 2 OP Player Packs

: 2 OP Player Packs DISCORDSQUAD : 2 OP Player Packs

: 2 OP Player Packs 500likes : 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs

: 2 OP Player Packs and 2 OP Aura Packs NBA : 1 OP Player Pack, 1 OP Aura Pack, and 10k Coins

: 1 OP Player Pack, 1 OP Aura Pack, and 10k Coins RELEASE: 2 OP Player Packs, 2 OP Aura Packs, and 5k Coins

Expired NBA: Heroes Codes

There are no expired NBA: Heroes codes.

How to Redeem Codes in NBA: Heroes

Here is how to redeem NBA: Heroes codes:

Run NBA: Heroes in Roblox. Click the Code button on the left side of your screen. Type a code into the text box. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

Image by Twinfinite

