Arcade Basketball Codes (July 2025)

Need help becoming a star on the field ASAP? Use Arcade Basketball codes.

Updated: July 17, 2025 Added new codes!

If you’re tired of over-the-top Roblox basketball games, dive into a more laid-back experience in 2v2 and 4v4 matches, where you’ll hone your release and coverage skills. If you want to look mighty cool while doing so, grab some snazzy cosmetics with the help of Arcade Basketball codes.

All Arcade Basketball Codes List

Active Arcade Basketball Codes

4p0 : 250 Coins (Must follow @4p0) (New)

: 250 Coins SkeletorAngel : 500 XP (Must follow @SkeletorAngel) (New)

: 500 XP SOLOSEBEE : 250 Coins (Must follow @SOLOSEBEE) (New)

: 250 Coins Group : 300 Coins (Must join the Roblox group)

: 300 Coins Release: 300 Coins

Expired Arcade Basketball Codes

There are currently no expired Arcade Basketball codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Arcade Basketball

If you’re unsure how to redeem your Arcade Basketball codes, just follow our guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Arcade Basketball in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the menu at the bottom of the screen. Insert an active code into the Code textbox. Hit Confirm to claim all your free rewards.

