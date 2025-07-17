Arcade Basketball Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 17, 2025
Added new codes!
If you’re tired of over-the-top Roblox basketball games, dive into a more laid-back experience in 2v2 and 4v4 matches, where you’ll hone your release and coverage skills. If you want to look mighty cool while doing so, grab some snazzy cosmetics with the help of Arcade Basketball codes.
All Arcade Basketball Codes List
Active Arcade Basketball Codes
- 4p0: 250 Coins (Must follow @4p0) (New)
- SkeletorAngel: 500 XP (Must follow @SkeletorAngel) (New)
- SOLOSEBEE: 250 Coins (Must follow @SOLOSEBEE) (New)
- Group: 300 Coins (Must join the Roblox group)
- Release: 300 Coins
Expired Arcade Basketball Codes
- There are currently no expired Arcade Basketball codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Arcade Basketball
If you’re unsure how to redeem your Arcade Basketball codes, just follow our guide below:
- Launch Arcade Basketball in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the menu at the bottom of the screen.
- Insert an active code into the Code textbox.
- Hit Confirm to claim all your free rewards.
You can find a whole lot more codes, be it for sports games or other kinds of experiences, by checking out our extensive Roblox Codes section.
Published: Jul 17, 2025 08:42 am