Waifu Tycoon Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 12, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The world is ravaged by fierce blizzards, and the Ice Spirit roams the woods hungry for flesh. What does all of this have to do with Waifu Tycoon codes? Well, you wouldn’t want your lab-grown wife to freeze to death or get killed by the interlopers, so redeem the codes to install central heating (and a gun).

All Waifu Tycoon Codes List

Working Waifu Tycoon Codes

momo : 75k Crystals

: 75k Crystals dandadan : 95k Crystals

: 95k Crystals invasao : 50k Crystals

: 50k Crystals ovniattack : 85k Crystals

: 85k Crystals okikurumi : 85k Crystals

: 85k Crystals plutosa : 50k Crystals

: 50k Crystals 2025 : 95k Crystals

: 95k Crystals brasil : 60k Crystals

: 60k Crystals update2 : 50k Crystals

: 50k Crystals 29k_flex: 50k Crystals

Expired Waifu Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Waifu Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Waifu Tycoon

Redeeming Waifu Tycoon codes is easy. Just follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Waifu Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Menus button in the upper left corner of the screen. Click the Codes button in the drop-down menu. Enter a code into the Digite seu código text box. Press the Resgatar button to get your rewards.

To claim even more free rewards in other titles on the platform, make sure to visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy