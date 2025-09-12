Forgot password
Waifu Tycoon Codes (September 2025)

Redeem the Waifu Tycoon codes to save your laifu.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Sep 12, 2025 05:36 am

Updated: September 12, 2025

Added new codes!

The world is ravaged by fierce blizzards, and the Ice Spirit roams the woods hungry for flesh. What does all of this have to do with Waifu Tycoon codes? Well, you wouldn’t want your lab-grown wife to freeze to death or get killed by the interlopers, so redeem the codes to install central heating (and a gun).  

All Waifu Tycoon Codes List

Working Waifu Tycoon Codes 

  • momo: 75k Crystals
  • dandadan: 95k Crystals
  • invasao: 50k Crystals
  • ovniattack: 85k Crystals
  • okikurumi: 85k Crystals
  • plutosa: 50k Crystals
  • 2025: 95k Crystals
  • brasil: 60k Crystals
  • update2: 50k Crystals
  • 29k_flex: 50k Crystals

Expired Waifu Tycoon Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Waifu Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Waifu Tycoon

Redeeming Waifu Tycoon codes is easy. Just follow the steps below:

How to redeem Waifu Tycoon codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Waifu Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menus button in the upper left corner of the screen.
  3. Click the Codes button in the drop-down menu.
  4. Enter a code into the Digite seu código text box.
  5. Press the Resgatar button to get your rewards.

To claim even more free rewards in other titles on the platform, make sure to visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

