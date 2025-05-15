Huzz RNG Codes (May 2025) 

If you've seen Kill la Kill and Highschool DxD, then sure, you deserve Huzz RNG codes.

Updated May 15, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you actually use the word huzz, you can only blame yourself and your fried brain for not being able to talk to girls. I am being so serious. Here are Huzz RNG codes to get virtual “huzz”, since real ones are too scary.

All Huzz RNG Codes List

Active Huzz RNG Codes

TYFOR5K!: 1,001 Gold and 1 Heavens Pot

1,001 Gold and 1 Heavens Pot DISCORDPRO: 777 Gold, 5 Big Luck Pots, and 5 Big Haste Pots

777 Gold, 5 Big Luck Pots, and 5 Big Haste Pots SORRYFORDELAY: 1 Gold and 1 Heavens Pot

Expired Huzz RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Huzz RNG codes.

How to Redeem Huzz RNG Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Huzz RNG codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Huzz RNG on Roblox. Press the Settings button at the bottom of the left menu bar. Enter the code in the Codes text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy