Deep Descent Codes (July 2024)

After some Deep Descent codes? This Roblox game from Polar Marine Expansion tackles the survival horror genre as you explore a space vessel filled with monsters. If you’re diving in with friends but want a helping hand as you descend into horror, we’ve got you covered.

All Deep Descent Codes

Deep Descent Codes (Working)

JULY4TH: $1.2k (New)

Deep Descent Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Deep Descent

Making use of these Deep Descent coupons is very easy, but slightly time-consuming. That’s because you have to watch through an extended cutscene before you can actually get your hands on them. Here’s what to do:

Load into Deep Descent from the Roblox game page.

Watch the opening cinematic until you’ve pressed the Accept Job button and beyond.

Once you have free reign, press the Twitter bird icon to open the Codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message that appears on the bottom of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Deep Descent Codes?

First and foremost, we’d recommend joining the Polar Marine Expansion Discord server. It’s solely for Deep Descent and future games from the dev, and has a dedicated announcement channel. It’s constantly updated with news on patches, which have recently included codes after the functionality was added in an update.

Failing that, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Deep Descent. We’ll keep an eye on the game to ensure our list is as up-to-date as possible, so you never need to scour the net to find them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that there’s an issue with the code input process. You need to adhere to all capitalization in a code, even though the input text doesn’t display lower-case letters. If even a single letter is off, you’ll get an error. As such, it’s easiest to just copy and paste directly from this guide.

Otherwise, the code may have expired. This is a very common occurrence in Roblox, but devs don’t tend to provide much warning. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it.

