Image Source: Roblox

For those who love to roleplay Cops and Robbers, Emergency Simulator District: Detroit may be the perfect Roblox experience for you. Not only do you get to wear a snazzy police uniform, but you’ll also go out on patrols to catch those dastardly villains and respond to a variety of callouts like bank robberies, explosions, and vandalism. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably curious what all the Emergency Simulator District: Detroit codes are. Below, we have all the answers. Let’s get started.

All Working Codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit

Here are all the active codes you can redeem for free items and boosts in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit.

10KMembers – Free Boost

All Expired Codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit is a cinch. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Emergency Simulator District: Detroit on Roblox. On the right-hand side, tap on the ‘Codes’ button (as highlighted in the image below). In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Hit ‘Redeem’ and the items and boosts will be added to your Roblox account.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on Emergency Simulator District: Detroit codes.

