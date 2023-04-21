Emergency Simulator District: Detroit Codes
Put your hands up!
For those who love to roleplay Cops and Robbers, Emergency Simulator District: Detroit may be the perfect Roblox experience for you. Not only do you get to wear a snazzy police uniform, but you’ll also go out on patrols to catch those dastardly villains and respond to a variety of callouts like bank robberies, explosions, and vandalism. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably curious what all the Emergency Simulator District: Detroit codes are. Below, we have all the answers. Let’s get started.
All Working Codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit
Here are all the active codes you can redeem for free items and boosts in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit.
- 10KMembers – Free Boost
All Expired Codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit
At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Emergency Simulator District: Detroit is a cinch. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Emergency Simulator District: Detroit on Roblox.
- On the right-hand side, tap on the ‘Codes’ button (as highlighted in the image below).
- In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and the items and boosts will be added to your Roblox account.
And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on Emergency Simulator District: Detroit codes. For more Roblox-related content, here’s how to get your hands on all the markers in Find the Markers. Or instead, feel free to take a peek at the links below.
