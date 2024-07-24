Brawl Stars Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 24, 2024 We found some codes!

If you are a fan of both Supercell’s hit title, Brawl Stars, and Roblox, then you’ll be hyped to start playing this new tycoon experience. Upgrading all your facilities will take you a while, but we’ve got something that can help you. Here is everything you need to know about Brawl Stars Tycoon codes.

All Active Brawl Stars Tycoon Codes

300LIKES : $3,000 (New)

: $3,000 RELEASE: $5,000 (New)

Expired Brawl Stars Tycoon Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Brawl Stars Tycoon

Open Brawl Stars Tycoon on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the left. Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, the first thing you should do is double-check your spelling and try again. Don’t worry about capitalization, as codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive. Also, you can try copy-pasting them instead of typing them out.

If you’re sure that your spelling is fine, then it could be that the code you used has already been redeemed on your account or expired. In that case, you’ll just get a generic “Invalid Code” message, which won’t help you much. The best thing to do then is to simply move to the next code.

How to Get More Brawl Stars Tycoon Codes

The best place to look for more codes is in-game, actually. Close to where you spawn, there is a notice board counting likes. Above it, you can see the latest code. However, as these get updated, old, still-working codes will be removed. So, it’s best you bookmark this post to have all the active codes at your disposal at all times.

Other Free Rewards in Brawl Stars Tycoon

Playtime Rewards : You can claim these rewards via the Claim Gift button on the left. Stay in-game for up to two hours to receive ~350K cash and a bunch of random gear.

: You can claim these rewards via the Claim Gift button on the left. Stay in-game for up to two hours to receive ~350K cash and a bunch of random gear. Like and Group Rewards: Like the game and join the Bwert Roblox group to get $3,000. Claim this bonus by interacting with the Mega Chest close to the spawn.

Developing your base and fighting other players should be that much easier now that you’ve gotten some free resources by using these Brawl Stars Tycoon codes we found. If you need codes for other experiences, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website.

Also, if you like titles like this one, where progression is quick, I suggest you check out Marble Run Tycoon 2 as well. There is no PvP there, but the gameplay is quick, and trying to speedrun it is super fun.

