Fat Racer Codes – Free Gems & Equipment (July 2024)

Updated: July 29, 2024 We added some codes!

Fat Racer is the latest clicker experience by Habit Games, and like the ones they made before, it’s almost an endless grind. Now, stronger pets, gear, and auras will help you climb the leaderboards quicker, but how do you get them? Well, the easiest way is to use the Fat Racer codes we listed below. So, use them now and start winning some races!

All Active Fat Racer Codes

100LIKES : Short Swords Equipment, 30 Gems (New)

: Short Swords Equipment, 30 Gems WELCOME: Short Swords Equipment, 50 Gems (New)

Expired Fat Racer Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Fat Racer

Image Source: Habit Games via Twinfinite

Open Fat Racer on Roblox. Click on Settings in the bottom right. Scroll down and press the Codes button. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press Claim to redeem the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive, but they can often be long, making them hard to spell. So, if a code you tried to claim isn’t working, then the first thing you should do is double-check your spelling.

Also, maybe your spelling was fine, but the code you tried to use has already been redeemed on your account. Unfortunately, there is no explicit in-game alert that’ll tell you this. So, try copy-pasting the code again just to make sure that you aren’t missing out on any rewards.

How to Get More Fat Racer Codes

The best places to look for codes are Habit Games Discord server and the game’s Roblox page. The former also includes information regarding other experiences by the same dev, including Catch a Fish and Punching Simulator. You can also try the developer’s X profile, but there are rarely any updates there.

Anyway, that is all we have on Fat Racer Codes codes and how to redeem them in-game. To get codes for other popular titles, including Inside Out 2 Simulator, Onikami Legacy, and Millionaire Mansion Tycoon, visit the Roblox section on our website.

