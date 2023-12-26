Millionaire Mansion Tycoon Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 26, 2023 We looked for new codes!

Millionaire Mansion Tycoon is a house-building tycoon, where having enough starting cash can make a world of difference early on. The size of your mansion scales your money earnings up, so if you want a good headstart, use the list of codes we provided below.

All Millionaire Mansion Tycoon Codes List

Millionaire Mansion Tycoon Codes (Working)

DISCOUNTS—$30,000

Millionaire Mansion Tycoon Codes (Expired)

OPTIMIZED —$10,000

—$10,000 BASEMENT —$25,000

—$25,000 ROOFTOP —$20,000

—$20,000 RELEASE—$10,000

How to Redeem Codes in Millionaire Mansion Tycoon

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Millionaire Mansion Tycoon codes:

Open Millionaire Mansion Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Three-dots button (it’s located on the left side of your screen). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

How Can You Get More Millionaire Mansion Tycoon Codes?

There is a notification on the official Leading Studio Twitter/X page whenever there is a new Millionaire Mansion Tycoon code. We update our Working list regularly, so if you don’t want to waste time scrolling through irrelevant Twitter/X posts, bookmark this page instead and check on it once in a while for fresh codes.

Why Are My Millionaire Mansion Tycoon Codes Not Working?

The most common reason is a misspelled code. Therefore, the best practice is copying and pasting each code from the list instead of writing them out. This way, you avoid any chance of error on your end.

Another frequent error is if a code is expired or you have redeemed it already. All codes can be redeemed only once. Also, most have expiration dates that the developers don’t specify. So, if you find a new code, use it immediately, and you won’t have to worry about it expiring.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Millionaire Mansion Tycoon

There is one freebie you can get besides codes, and that is $10,000 cash and a Ford Mustang car. To get them, you only need to join the Leading Studio Roblox group. Besides that, there isn’t much free stuff you can get in Millionaire Mansion Tycoon.

What Is Millionaire Mansion Tycoon?

Millionaire Mansion Tycoon is a mansion-building Roblox experience. You can build your massive house, collect dozens of unique cars, and compete with other millionaires on the island in money-earning endeavors.

Another cool feature is that you can explore your friend’s mansions as well. Just get in your car and drive around the island, checking out every mansion possible. You can even have drag races with your friends. The possibilities are endless in Millionaire Mansion Tycoon if you use your imagination.

