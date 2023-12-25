Secret Base Tycoon Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 22, 2023 We looked for new codes!

Secret Base Tycoon has you building your underground bunker empire. Guns and tanks are necessary to fend off the endless horde of zombies, and they don’t come cheap. Therefore, using codes could definitely boost your defenses.

All Secret Base Tycoon Codes List

Secret Base Tycoon Codes (Working)

500kVisits —$10,000

—$10,000 Secret—1x Extra Speed Boost

Secret Base Tycoon Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Secret Base Tycoon.

How to Redeem Codes in Secret Base Tycoon

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Secret Base Tycoon codes:

Open Secret Base Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Codes icon (top button on the right). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Secret Base Tycoon Codes?

The newest Secret Base Tycoon codes always appear on the developers’ Discord server. Joining that server and receiving all the unrelated notifications can be a hassle, so bookmarking this article instead is way more convenient. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.

Why Are My Secret Base Tycoon Codes Not Working?

If your Secret Base Tycoon codes aren’t working, a couple of things could have happened. The most common reason is a spelling mistake. Therefore, copying and pasting them into the code input field is best.

Another common reason is expired codes. Even though developers don’t mention this often, each code has an expiration date. Thus, it’s best to redeem any code you have as soon as possible.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Secret Base Tycoon

Besides using codes, you can get some in-game cash by liking the game on the Roblox store and by joining the Secret Base Tycoon Roblox group. The $500 you get this way won’t change your life, so unless you want to do these two things anyway, it’s not worth it.

What Is Secret Base Tycoon?

Secret Base Tycoon is a TPS tycoon experience. You collect money, build and upgrade your base, and defeat hordes of zombies in order to save your life on a deserted island. The number of upgrades is huge, and so is the number of vehicles and guns you can use. So, if you think you can stop the zombie apocalypse, Secret Base Tycoon is definitely worth a try.

