World Defenders Roblox Codes (December 2023)

Updated: December 11, 2023 We looked for additional codes!

On the lookout for the latest World Defenders Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working World Defenders codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. World Defenders is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Spectral Roblox.

World Defenders codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Roblox World Defenders codes for free rewards.

All Roblox World Defenders Codes

Image source: The Roblox Corporation

Working Codes

Here’s a look at all the active World Defenders codes:

NOTIGANG —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems FREEMONEY —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems COINRAIN —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems YAY —Redeem for 25 Gems

—Redeem for 25 Gems CHRISTMAS —Redeem for 100 Arctic Gems (New)

—Redeem for 100 Arctic Gems (New) TWITTER1 —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems 100K —Get 100 Coins

—Get 100 Coins AGIFT —Redeem for 100 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 100 Gems (New) TWEETTWEET —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems 150K —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems 125K—Get 100 Coins

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How Do You Redeem World Defenders Codes?

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox World Defenders codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. However, it’s worth noting that the promo codes are valid for a short period of time. Hence, make sure to use them right away.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Roblox World Defenders codes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Roblox-related content here at Twinfinite, like a rundown of all pet trade values in Adopt Me, how to run in Roblox doors, how to fix Roblox error 279, and more. And as always, feel free to browse the relevant links below.