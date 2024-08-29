Outbreak Codes (August 2024)

If it’s Outbreak codes you’re after, we’re here to help. This post-apocalyptic Roblox RPG is similar to Plague Inc, as you craft a virus with the aim of wiping out humanity. Following its release, there have been plenty of codes to redeem for extra items, so let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

All Outbreak Codes

Outbreak Codes (Working)

VIRAL : 15k Coins (New)

: 15k Coins RELEASE: 10k Coins

Outbreak Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Outbreak

Follow these instructions to make use of our Outbreak coupons:

Boot up Outbreak via the Roblox game page.

From the main menu, press the Codes icon on the top-left of the screen.

From the Socials menu that comes up, paste a code into the ‘Enter Codes Here’ text box next to the Twitter bird icon.

Press the green Redeem button to see what free items you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Outbreak Codes?

Conveniently, you can find some Outbreak codes in the Roblox game page description. Not all of the existing codes are available here, but usually you can spot the one that was added most recently. Alongside that, it tells you when the next code is due to drop, usually in accordance with like milestones.

On top of the Roblox page, check out the devs’ X profile for other codes, and the Discord server. You can also bookmark this page and check back each time you play Outbreak, as we’ll update our list as and when codes drop.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re attempting to redeem has expired. This is par for the course in Roblox experiences, where codes often have a short shelf life. The only workaround is to ensure you redeem each code as soon as you see it on our list, guaranteeing that you don’t miss out.

If the code hasn’t expired, double-check that you’ve typed it in exactly as it reads on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive, and even a misplaced number or special character can prevent them from working. As such, you’re best off just pasting them in directly from our list.

That’s everything you need to know about Outbreak codes. For more Roblox content, check out our Special Anime Defense tier list, Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Tower Defense tier list. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Anime Tower Defense codes, and Clover Retribution Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy