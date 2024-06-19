Are There Any A Universal Time Private Server Codes? (June 2024)

Want to play A Universal Time without the distraction of other players in your lobby? Then finding private server codes is definitely the best way to do it. Here is our A Universal Time Private Server codes list, where we’ll also explain how to use them and what they do.

Recommended Videos

A Universal Time Private Server Codes (Working)

There are no active codes at the moment.

A Universal Time Private Server Codes (Expired)

FMGKR

CmyFzXnmzrMDpurPtr

UGCBD

TXEON

WAGON

PqIWHGXtSZYKMpjGXm

JSVTZ

VQBQN

tljxlmpKNJEEsLKroC

QWNKR

How to Use Private Sever Codes in A Universal Time

Launch A Universal Time in Roblox.

Select Play on the left side.

Now go to “Private Servers” in the menu.

Insert one of the working codes.

Hit Join.

Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Get More Private Server Access Codes For A Universal Time

Unfortunately, the developers in this case are not releasing private server codes. So, your best bet is to bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll be adding more working codes soon!

How To Create A Private Server In A Universal Time

Naturally, you might want to create your private server for yourself. But first of all, you have to have a minimum of 150 Robox in your Roblox account. Then do the following:

Launch A Universal Time in Roblox.

in Roblox. Now, select Private Servers.

You’ll have to buy the Monthly Premium, which you’ll find at the bottom of the screen.

Confirm that you want to spend 150 Robux.

Now click the Generate button at the top.

You will get a code that you can give to your friends to join your server.

Why Are My Private Server Codes Not Working?

Any private server codes will last only as long as the server is up and being paid for by the owner. They are definitely time-sensitive in this case. But of course, you’ll also want to double-check that you are copying and pasting them as they are from our list.

That’s it for our A Universal Time Private server codes. For more Roblox codes, check out Anime Ball codes and Anime Max Simulator codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy