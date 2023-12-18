Anime Ball Codes (December 2023)

If only I could use special abilities when playing dodgeball in real life, too! Well, I can at least live out my anime fantasy in this dodgeball simulator on Roblox. My quick reflexes were enough initially, but as the game progressed, I had to redeem Anime Ball codes to win.

By redeeming Anime Ball codes, you will receive Yen, Wheel Spins, and various other freebies that you can use to obtain special abilities and defeat your opponents hassle-free. And if you want more dodgeball Roblox experiences, read our Death Ball Codes article to learn how to obtain free goodies in that dynamic game as well.

All Anime Ball Codes List

Anime Ball Codes (Working)

TOURNEYSARECOOL – 600 Yen (New)

– 600 Yen animeballiscool – 700 Yen

– 700 Yen 400kgroupmembersyo – 1,000 Yen

– 1,000 Yen PROGAME! – 1 Wheel Spin

– 1 Wheel Spin VISITS20M – 2 Wheel Spins

– 2 Wheel Spins 85KLIKES – 2 Wheel Spins

– 2 Wheel Spins 15MTHANKS – 1 Yen Boost

– 1 Yen Boost newupdateyoo! – 2 Wheel Spins

– 2 Wheel Spins SORRY4DELAY – 1 Yen Boost

– 1 Yen Boost OMG10MVISITS – 2 Wheel Spins

– 2 Wheel Spins YOO45KLIKES – 1 Yen Boost

– 1 Yen Boost BESTGAME2020 – 1 Yen Boost

Anime Ball Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ball

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Ball codes:

Open Anime Ball on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

How Can You Get More Anime Ball Codes?

You can find Anime Ball codes by joining the official Anime Ball Discord server or the Ewber Roblox group. Searching through numerous unrelated messages and posts can be time-consuming, though. To get all codes in one place, bookmark this article. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.

Why Are My Anime Ball Codes Not Working?

It can be really easy to make a spelling mistake when typing in Anime Ball codes manually since they are case-sensitive, often lengthy, and usually include letters, numbers, and special characters. Copying and then pasting the codes into the game is the best way to ensure they’re entered correctly.

Besides potentially wrong spelling, all codes have expiration dates that are typically not disclosed by the developers. Make sure you claim all freebies before codes expire. If you find an inactive code on our list, notify us so we can take care of the issue.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Ball

If redeeming Anime Ball codes wasn’t enough, you have quite a few options to get more free rewards. You can:

Join the official Roblox group (linked above) to receive 1,000 Yen.

(linked above) to receive 1,000 Yen. Play for 15 minutes to get a Starter Pack and obtain more Yen.

and obtain more Yen. Log in regularly to claim Daily Rewards and a free Wheel Spin.

and a free Wheel Spin. Teleport to the AFK World to earn Yen passively.

What Is Anime Ball?

Anime Ball is a Roblox dodgeball simulator inspired by anime aesthetics and spiced up with weapons and special powers. The goal of the game is simple—send a ball toward other players to eliminate them while avoiding hits coming from other players. Roll to gain anime-inspired abilities such as Sky Jump, Shadow Clone, and Invisibility to confuse other players and gain an advantage over them.

