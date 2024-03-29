Aura RNG Codes | Free Luck Boosts (March 2024)

Updated March 29, 2024 We looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Looking for Aura RNG codes? Well, we gathered them all and sorted them in a neat list just below. They won’t net you any free battle passes or 1 in gazillion auras, but instead, they will give you boosts you can use to get them yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and get them codes!

All Aura RNG Codes List

UPDATETWO : Herbie’s Magic Potion x 2

: Herbie’s Magic Potion x 2 FREEPOTIONS: Lucky I Potion x 2, Lucky II Potion x 2

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Aura RNG

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Aura RNG:

Open Aura RNG on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side. Click on the Codes button on the left or scroll down to reach the codes section. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Claim to redeem your freebies.

Why Aren’t My Codes Working?

Codes aren’t case-sensitive in this experience, but it’s still easy to make a spelling mistake if you’re typing them by hand. If you want to avoid those, copy and paste them into the text field instead. It could also be that the code is expired, but the game will notify you if that happens.

Related Article: Anime RNG Codes

How to Find Aura RNG Codes

To find codes for this Roblox experience, visit the official Aura RNG Discord server. There, the devs post all the new announcements together with codes in the Updates channel. Plus, there are a bunch of other players you can chat with.

However, scrolling through Discord each time you want to check for codes is a huge time-sink. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this post. We look for any new ones regularly and update the list if needed. That way, you can always be sure that you’re getting all of the available codes while investing as little effort as possible.

Other Ways to Increase Your Luck in Aura RNG

If you want to increase your luck in Aura RNG further, and for free, then you should start playing with your friends. You’ll get a 10% luck boost for each friend you have playing on the same server. That’s a permanent Lucky I potion with only one friend online! You can also just join a private server and add people there. It’s up to you, really.

That concludes all the info we have regarding Aura RNG codes. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular experiences where having extra resources can really help you out.

Also, if only one AFK/RNG experience isn’t enough for you, check out RNG Legends. It has many things in common with Aura RNG but focuses less on PvP and more on roll-induced satisfaction.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more