Punch Hole Simulator Codes (December 2023)

It’s time to prepare for the all-out battle of Roblox’s hit brawler game. We’re here to help with the never-ending fight by showing you all available Punch Hole Simulator codes.

All Working Punch Hole Simulator Codes

The following codes are available to use in Roblox’s Punch Hole Simulator:

release – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion update1 – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion update2 – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion update4 – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion likes5k – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion likes10k – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion likes15k – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion likes25k – Coins Potion

– Coins Potion visits250k – Punch Potion

– Punch Potion lavaworld – Punch Potion

– Punch Potion ice – Punch Potion

– Punch Potion enchants – Punch Potion

Coins and Punch Potions will provide a temporary boost, which can be consumed via the Items section. Players can expect more Punch Hole Simulator codes to claim these types of rewards, primarily when the game hits a particular Like achievement or update release.

If you want additional codes, follow Bladian’s X/Twitter account or the game’s official Discord server.

You’ll start out the game as an F-class hero, similar to the ranking from the beloved anime One Punch Man. The only way to level up your character is by, you guessed it, punching things. Your journey will initially begin with hitting walls until you earn your way to the training center.

How to Enter Codes in Punch Hole Simulator

Punch Hole Simulator players can enter codes via the Shop button on the left side of the screen. You may need to keep scrolling to the right until you’ve reached the option for the codes.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

The Shop selection also showcases items that can be purchased with Robux. In particular, you can buy Eggs, passes, and additional boosts. But if you don’t mind waiting, you can claim rewards after a certain amount of time or take advantage of code drops.

Now that you know all the codes for Punch Hole Simulator, be sure to check out the relevant links below for more Roblox content, including our guide on Anime Catcher Simulator codes.