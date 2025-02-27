Forgot password
FEAR FA 98 silent hill fifa 98 crossover - a big monster on the field
Image via Celery Emblem
Category:
News

FEAR FA 98 Is the Silent Hill x FIFA 98 Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed

A match made in ... hell?
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 11:59 am

In each Steam Next Fest, it’s easy to stumble upon random demos of games you’ve never heard of. Some might catch your eye, others might be things you’ve heard of time and time again, but what about a Silent Hill x Fifa 98 crossover? This one took me by surprise, and it is 100% as amazing as it sounds.

A bloody field with characters playing
Image via Celery Emblem

In development by quirky indie game label Celery Emblem with Jacob Jazz, FEAR FA 98 mixes the gore and monsters of Silent Hill with the classic soccer action of FIFA 98. The experience is targeted at nostalgics of the late 90s, thanks to fuzzy 3D models and grainy camera modes. It will take you back to those good afternoons when 3D football arcade action was all the rage and gorey games were aplenty.

In the Steam Next Fest demo, there’s a fair amount of gameplay to dive into. You can play with the cultist Secretarians against Serial Killers. The quick match can be played both solo and against a friend in local multiplayer. This isn’t simply about football action though. Not only is the ball a decapitated head of some unlucky soul, but you’re free to use whatever weapon you find on the ground.

Two monsters facing each other
Image via Celery Emblem

Chainsaws, rifles, knives, anything goes. What about black magic? Sure, that works. Also, do you care that some monsters are three times the size of your average player? Of course you don’t! This is an all-out carnage fest, where the field hides traps and obstacles. Older players might feel right at home remembering the days spent playing Speedball, thanks to the perfect balance of sport and bloody violence.

While there’s no story in the demo, the developer is promising an intricate and thrilling narrative where the Earth has been ravaged by beings that humanity will soon discover have been living inside the sun for years. And apparently, those beings really love playing soccer. But let’s be real, who doesn’t?

We’re definitely on board with the unique crossover universe. Now, can we get a Resident Evil x Animal Crossing where you can befriend Nemesis and bring them gifts? Or perhaps a unique The Evil Within x Out Run where we can race together with horrors from the night? I’ll be waiting by my phone, developers.

