Zenless Zone Zero Players Are Confused By the 100 Free Spins Promo

Zenless Zone Zero has advertised 100 free spins for players who pre-registered for the game. Unfortunately, players around the world have reported that they’re unable to get their rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s 100 Free Spins promotion.

Recommended Videos

Struggling to Get Your Free Spins in Zenless Zone Zero?

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

The issue at hand seems to be that people are expecting to get their pulls straight away. In reality, you have to play the game for some time before you gain access to them. You also won’t get them all at once. Reddit user Housing_ Alert states “100 pulls that can be obtained in-game (from quests, events, etc.) that’s available Day 1. The 100 pulls is misleading.”

As the user states, you’ll need to complete a variety of in-game events to get your hand of all 100 free spins. The good news is that you’ll also get a variety of additional rewards: Polychrome, which can be used to buy the currency needed for gacha spins, and Boopons, which let you pull for Bangboos.

In short, don’t worry if you notice that you don’t have 100 free spins when you first boot up the game. You’ll earn them simply by taking part in the variety of events on offar and by playing the game.

It’s important to note that despite Housing_Alert’s words, not all of these events are available on launch day. One of the events, the Sixth Street Giveaway daily login event, isn’t available until July 11. Luckily, the fact that there are a number of different daily log-in bonuses available, and can earn the remainder by levelling up, mean you’ll have a chance to earn progressively more rewards just by playing the game.

Looking for some ways to hit the ground running? Here’s some handy guides on rerolls, getting Polychrome, and the game’s Pity System.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy