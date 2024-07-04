Zenless Zone Zero Reroll Guide

Rerolling is now standard practice at the launch of any new gacha game, but it’s not as easy as it seems. Especially in Zenless Zone Zero, rerolling can be a complicated and time-consuming task. But don’t worry; this guide will show you how to reroll effectively in Zenless Zone Zero, increasing your chances of getting your dream agent right at the start of your journey.

How to Reroll in Zenless Zone Zero

First, get the latest version of the game on your device. Then use a new email address to set up a new account.

Go through the starting missions and dialogue and complete the tutorial. Aim to unlock the first free summonings. This will take you around 30-40 minutes.

Use all your summons and see what you get. If you get your desired agent, there is no need to reroll again. If not, log out and repeat from the email address sign-up.

Before You Start Rerolling

Rerolling can take time. Each attempt requires you to go through the tutorial, which takes about 30-40 minutes. So, be prepared to spend a lot of your time if you want a specific agent. Also, you need a new email address for each reroll attempt. So, to make this process efficient, you can use a service that provides temporary email addresses to make things easier.

Who to Aim For

If you’re rerolling, it’s either for Meta reasons that require knowledge of the best agents or for waifu reasons, which is your personal preference. Here are some of the best S-rank agents:

Von Lycaon

With a specialty in stun, he can knock down enemies and initiate chain attacks with party members. He is also good at fighting solo battles with bosses making him a very valuable agent.

Grace Howard

A mechanic with Anomaly Fighting Style and powerful abilities, including hail of bullets, grenade throws, and much more. Not only is she a top-tier unit, but her design is great to boot, and tons of players will want her.

Soldier 11

A soldier who is loyal to her missions and does physical and fire damage. Her core abilities include Heatwave, Fields of Fire, and Covering Fire. Fire is currently one of the strongest elements in the game, so she’s definitely a character to look out for.

You can check out our ZZZ tier list for a full overview of where every agent stands.

Important Notes

There might be some special banners with exclusive agents. So, before rerolling, decide if you want to go for these instead of the permanent Beginner Banner.

Although rerolling can give you a good start, you can still get strong agents through regular gameplay.

It is recommended that you first get to know your playstyle and reroll afterward so you know which agent to aim for.

Rerolling in ZZZ can help you get a great agent at the start, but it isn’t recommended. You should enjoy the game’s story and build your team naturally. Eventually, you’ll get more agents as you play the game and rack up your summons, and there will be many more cool characters down the line.

That’s all for our Zenless Zone Zero reroll guide. Since you are here, you might want to take a look at our other guides on Zenless Zone Zero. That includes the latest codes and how to farm Denny.

