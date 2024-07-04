Zenless Zone Zero has plenty of different characters to add to your party, including Soldier 11. If the idea of slashing your way through your enemies with a massive sword is appealing, here’s our best Soldier 11 build in Zenless Zone Zero to make her even stronger.
Best Soldier 11 Build: Equipment
4-Set: Inferno Metal
Equipping four Inferno Metal discs will boost your HP, Attack, and Defense. You’ll also gain a 10% boost to Fire Damage from equipping two, and a 2.5% boost to Attack for equipping four. You’ll also gain a 28% boost to Soldier 11’s Critical Hit Rate for 8 seconds after hitting a burning enemy.
2-Set: Woodpecker Electro
Equipping two Woodpecker Electro discs will boost Soldier 11’s Attack. Additionally, Soldier 11 gains an 8% boost to her Critical Hit Rate for equipping two discs.
Best Soldier 11 Build: W-Engines
- Steel Cushion(S) — Steel Cushion will boost your base attack and critical hit rate, which just happen to be two areas where Soldier 11 excels. Additionally, the W-Engine effect, Metal Cat Claws, boosts physical damage by 20%. This goes up to 25% when you attack an enemy from behind.
- Street Superstar (A) — Street Superstar will boost your Base Attack and Attack. Additionally, you gain one Charge whenever an ally launches a chain attack, up to 3 stacks. When you use your ultimate, you’ll consume all stacks for a 15% damage boost per stack.
- Starlight Engine (A) — This W-Engine boosts your Base Attack and Attack. Its W-Engine Effect, Knight Plummel, increases your attack by 12% for 12 seconds after launching a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist.
- [Lunar] Descecrant (B) — Equipping this core boosts your Base Attack and Attack, and boosts your Damage by 15% for 8 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate.
- [Lunar] Pleniluna (B) — [Lunar] Pleniluna boosts Soldier 11’s Base Attack and Attack, while the W-Engine Effect boosts Basic Attack, Dash Attack, and Dodge Counter Damage by 12%.
