Zenless Zone Zero has plenty of different characters to add to your party, including Soldier 11. If the idea of slashing your way through your enemies with a massive sword is appealing, here’s our best Soldier 11 build in Zenless Zone Zero to make her even stronger.

Recommended Videos

Best Soldier 11 Build: Equipment

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

4-Set: Inferno Metal

Equipping four Inferno Metal discs will boost your HP, Attack, and Defense. You’ll also gain a 10% boost to Fire Damage from equipping two, and a 2.5% boost to Attack for equipping four. You’ll also gain a 28% boost to Soldier 11’s Critical Hit Rate for 8 seconds after hitting a burning enemy.

2-Set: Woodpecker Electro

Equipping two Woodpecker Electro discs will boost Soldier 11’s Attack. Additionally, Soldier 11 gains an 8% boost to her Critical Hit Rate for equipping two discs.

Best Soldier 11 Build: W-Engines

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Steel Cushion(S) — Steel Cushion will boost your base attack and critical hit rate, which just happen to be two areas where Soldier 11 excels. Additionally, the W-Engine effect, Metal Cat Claws, boosts physical damage by 20%. This goes up to 25% when you attack an enemy from behind. Street Superstar (A) — Street Superstar will boost your Base Attack and Attack. Additionally, you gain one Charge whenever an ally launches a chain attack, up to 3 stacks. When you use your ultimate, you’ll consume all stacks for a 15% damage boost per stack. Starlight Engine (A) — This W-Engine boosts your Base Attack and Attack. Its W-Engine Effect, Knight Plummel, increases your attack by 12% for 12 seconds after launching a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist. [Lunar] Descecrant (B) — Equipping this core boosts your Base Attack and Attack, and boosts your Damage by 15% for 8 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate. [Lunar] Pleniluna (B) — [Lunar] Pleniluna boosts Soldier 11’s Base Attack and Attack, while the W-Engine Effect boosts Basic Attack, Dash Attack, and Dodge Counter Damage by 12%.

Looking for some more builds? Here’s our pick for the best build for Piper, Nekomata, and Anby.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy