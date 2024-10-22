How to Get Anime Vanguards Gamepass Coupons

Wondering how to get gamepass coupons in Anime Vanguards? These sought-after resources afford the lucky claimant one of the game’s elusive gamepasses without having to fork out real money for them. As such, they’re one of the most desirable commodities across the community. Here’s how to get one!

How Do You Get Gamepass Coupons in Anime Vanguards?

At the time of writing, there aren’t easily accessible gamepass coupons in Anime Vanguards. Instead, the only way to get a gamepass is to purchase one using Robux, the platform’s real-life currency.

Occasionally, Anime Vanguards content creators on YouTube have been known to give away one-time use codes that provide the lucky recipient with a gamepass, but this is incredibly rare. Plus, each coupon only works for the very first person to redeem it, so the chances of you landing it are wildly slim.

All Anime Vanguards Gamepasses

Even though gamepasses are hard to come by if you aren’t willing to fork out Robux, it’s still worth knowing exactly what each one does. They provide some crucial buffs to your units and overall QoL benefits to make managing your units easier, too.

Gamepass Name Effect Cost Shiny Hunter Increases your odds at getting a shiny unit. 1,299 Robux Display All Units Displays all equipped units in the lobby. 599 Robux Extra Unit Storage Gain an extra +50 unit storage, up to 150. 149 Robux

That's everything you need to know about getting gamepasses in Anime Vanguards, plus what all of them do! For more on the game, check out the latest codes and our Anime Vanguards tier list.

