Every two weeks, the ZZZ’s banners offer new characters, allowing you to use your hard-earned currencies to try and obtain them. They rotate regularly, so think strategically before you spend your precious ZZZ Film on one. It is important to know about the Zenless Zone Zero banner schedule to build your collection of characters. Version 1.0 banners will be split into two phases.

Phase One Banners & Schedule

The first phase will start alongside the game’s release on the 4th of July and the two banners will feature one Limited S Rank Character, Ellen Joe, and a S Rank W-Engine.

The names of the Phase One banners are:

Character Banner – Exclusive Channel Mellow Waveride

W-Engine Banner – W-Engine Channel Rate Up: Deep Dea Visitor

The schedule for both banners is:

Start Date: July 4, 2024

End Date: July 24, 2024

The Mellow Waverride banner will feature a limited S-Rank character, Ellen. Also, Anton and Soukaka who are A-Rank characters will receive a rate-up. Regarding the rates, you can obtain one A-Rank or higher Signal every 10 pulls and one S-Rank Signal every 90 pulls. According to the standard, you have a 50/50 chance of getting the limited characters.

Phase 2 Banners & Anticipated Schedule

The Phase 2 banners will also feature one Limited S-Rank character, Zhu Yuan, and a Limited S-Rank W-Engine.

The names of the banners are:

Character Banner – Exclusive Channel Unswerving Bullet

W-Engine Banner – W-Engine Channel Rate Up: Riot Suppressor Mark Mark VI

The schedule for Phase 2 banners is:

Start Date: July 24, 2024.

End Date: August 14, 2024 (anticipated)

The official date is yet to be announced but it is estimated that this phase will last till the 1.1 update of the game.

The Unswerving Bullet limited character banner will showcase Zhu Yuan – an S-Rank agent. Zu Yuan will face tough competition even after being an Ether character. It’ll also offer increased rates for Ben and Nicole – A-Rank agents. The pity system will remain unchanged, requiring 90 pulls for an S-Rank and 10 for an A-Rank, with the 50/50 system in effect.

That’s all you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero Banner Schedule. For more on Zenless Zone Zero and similar guides, check out Zenless Zone Zero Release Time Countdown and ZZZ: Zenless Zone Zero Tier List (June 2024). To learn about what characters you need to definitely pull for, check out our Zenless Zone Zero character tier list and Bangboo list.

