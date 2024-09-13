Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List (September 2024)

Looking for an Anime Vanguards traits tier list? These are augments that impact your character’s stats and passive abilities, so picking the right one can be the difference between progressing further or getting stuck on a level. Let’s get into it!

All Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List

Ranking Trait Name S Monarch, Ethereal, Deadeye, Solar A Marksman, Fortune, Blitz B Scholar C Vigor, Range, Swift

Above, you can see our full tier list of all the traits currently available in Anime Vanguards. We’ve ranked them based on their rarity when attaining them in trait rerolls, with the rarest at the top of our list. If you manage to get any in the S or A tiers, you’ll definitely want to hold onto them. There’s just too much chance of you rerolling and getting a low-tier trait the next time!

What Are the Best Traits in Anime Vanguards?

As per our tier list, the best traits in Anime Vanguards are Monarch, Ethereal, Deadeye, and Solar. If you reroll for either of them, you’ll absolutely want to use them in gameplay.

However, the out-and-out best trait is Monarch. This increases all of your base stats across the board, unlike other traits that only boost a certain attribute. However, its 0.1% drop rate means it’s hugely unlikely you’ll ever get this massive buff.

For attack-minded Anime Vanguards players, Deadeye and Ethereal are also viable options. Deadeye increases the damage and chance of landing critical hits, and Ethereal increases attack damage and speed. They have respective drop rates of 0.375% and 0.175%, so they’re also really tough to get.

Lastly, Solar is the other viable option – albeit with a slightly higher drop rate of 0.5%. This primarily increases attack range so you can hit enemies from further away, but also has slight boosts to overall damage and attack speed. It’s nothing on Monarch, sure, but still very good if you manage to spin for it.

How to Get Traits in Anime Vanguards

When you first start off in Anime Vanguards, you won’t have a trait assigned to you. To get one (and to reroll a current one), here’s what you need to do:

Once you’ve spawned in, run over to the Evolve area and interact with the NPC named Mandra stood in front of it.

Select the unit for which you wish to reroll their trait.

Provided you have a trait reroll gem in your inventory, you can press the orange Reroll button.

Then, you can find out which trait you’ve now got equipped!

If you aren’t happy with the trait you unlocked and want to spin again, simply repeat this process – provided you have enough trait reroll gems, that is.

That does it for our Anime Vanguards traits tier list! For more on the game, check out our units tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got Jujutsu Piece codes, Dummy UTMM codes, and a Five Nights TD tier list.

