Dummy UTMM Codes (September 2024)

If it’s the latest working Dummy UTMM codes you’re after, we’re here to help. This long-running Roblox game from MaybeV3n is full of intense combat arenas and new weapons and armor to unlock. If you’re a newcomer or even a seasoned veteran, redeeming the latest codes is a great way of getting some freebies. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

All Dummy UTMM Codes

Dummy UTMM Codes (Working)

thankyoufor550likes : 3.5k resets

: 3.5k resets thankyoufor200likes: Life404 armor, True Insanity blade, and 1.5k resets

Dummy UTMM Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Dummy UTMM

Despite being a fairly complex game, the code redemption process in Dummy UTMM is quite easy. Follow these instructions to do it:

Load into Dummy UTMM from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the text box and press Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Dummy UTMM Codes?

You can find additional coupons on the Dummy UTMM Discord server. Once you’ve joined up, you’ll find a specific channel named ‘dummy-utmm-codes’ to browse through. It contains plenty of history on the game’s codes, but it can be quite hard to navigate given how many entries are in there.

That’s why we also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Dummy UTMM. We’ll do the busy work, manually checking for codes. We’ll add new ones to our list and remove old ones so you don’t waste any time trying to redeem them. How about that?

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario in this game is that the code in question has expired. Since Dummy UTMM has been supported for years, there’s a mountain of codes that are listed in the aforementioned Discord channel but no longer work. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it, ensuring you get its requisite freebies before it expires.

Outside of that, also double-check that you’ve typed each code in exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and contain special characters. Even the slightest typo will result in an error message, so your safest option is to copy-paste each code directly from this guide.

Those are all the Dummy UTMM codes we’ve got for you! For more Roblox, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Defenders tier list, and Maple Tale codes for elsewhere.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy