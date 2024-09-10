Maple Tale Codes – Release (September 2024)

After some Maple Tale codes? This brand-new mobile game has only just launched, but already has a fairly large player base and plenty of coupons available to redeem. For tons of upgrade resources and temporary stat buffs, you’ll want to make use of all the codes listed below.

All Maple Tale Codes

Maple Tale Codes (Working)

SGM2024 : Starlight Dust x20 and Starlight Essence x4

: Starlight Dust x20 and Starlight Essence x4 START457 : Treasure Hunt Ticket x5 and Good Universal Shard x10

: Treasure Hunt Ticket x5 and Good Universal Shard x10 TGPM2024 : Shimmering Crystal x12 and Dragon Scale Stone x5

: Shimmering Crystal x12 and Dragon Scale Stone x5 LUCKY2024 : Basic Runestone x200 and Intermediate Runestone x50

: Basic Runestone x200 and Intermediate Runestone x50 SSVIP2024 : Double Hourglass and EXP Capsule (M)

: Double Hourglass and EXP Capsule (M) VIP2024: Custom Rare Material Chest x2 and Custom Material Chest x3

Maple Tale Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Luckyyx Game via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Maple Tale

Using these codes is fortunately very easy. Unlike a lot of mobile games, you don’t even need to complete the Maple Tale tutorial before redeeming them – you can do so from the off!

From the main AFK menu, press the Bonus button in the top-left of the screen.

From the new page that appears, press the Gift Code icon on the bottom.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Confirm button.

Go back to the initial menu and press on the mail notification to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Maple Tale Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Maple Tale Facebook group. This mostly consists of messages posted by other players, so we recommend searching for codes in the group’s search box to find the latest ones. There isn’t an official Facebook or X page yet, but hopefully, they’ll arrive at some point after launch. There is an official website, but no codes or further freebies there.

As such, we recommend you bookmark this page and check in each time you boot up Maple Tale. We’ll keep an eye out for any new codes, adding them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to worry about finding them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you want to redeem has been taken out of circulation by the devs. Since there isn’t much communication from the Maple Tale devs, it’s hard to predict exactly how long each code will remain active for. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each one as soon as you spot it.

On top of that, there’s every chance that you’ve made a typo while inputting the code. Even the slightest error will cause the code to not work, so to remove any doubt you can copy-paste codes directly from our guide.

