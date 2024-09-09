Image Credit: Bethesda
Cover art in Anime Vanguards.
Image Source: Roblox
Anime Vanguards Trello Link – RELEASE (September 2024)

Learn even more!
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 06:03 am

Looking for the Anime Vanguards Trello link? This Roblox game from Kitawari has exploded in popularity in the past week, leaving many newcomers wanting extra information on its complex mechanics. If you’re one of those players, then finding the Anime Vanguards Trello is crucial. Let’s get into it!

At the time of writing, there isn’t an Anime Vanguards Trello board.

If you search online for a Trello related to the game or check the links on the Roblox game page, you sadly won’t find one. However, the amount of fans asking for one in the general chat channel means it’s surely only a matter of time until one emerges.

Of course, we’ll keep tabs on the game and update this guide as and when the Trello link finally drops.

The pre-match lobby in Anime Vanguards.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

What Is On the Anime Vanguards Trello?

While it doesn’t exist just yet, you can already predict what kind of information you’ll find on the Anime Vanguards Trello. Expect full entries for each race and class in the game, alongside their respective stats and abilities.

You’ll also likely see information about the enemies in the game, from regular grunts located across base worlds to the bosses you’ll take on. If you’re struggling against a particular boss, then learning its moves and weaknesses will definitely help. That, and details on the rewards you get for defeating it!

Based on other Roblox Trello boards like that for Type Soul, you may also learn about any raid events, maps of the various islands, and the skills you can purchase. We’ll be able to provide more specific details as soon as the board releases, and will update our guide accordingly!

That’s everything you need to know about the Anime Vanguards Trello link. For more on the game, check out our codes guide and tier list. We’ve also got an Anime Defenders tier list and the Clover Retribution Trello link to check out.

Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.
