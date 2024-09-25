Lost Souls Codes [RELEASE] (September 2024)

Updated: September 25, 2024
Lost Souls is, like most other Bleach-inspired RPG experiences, one hell of a grind. The start can be especially difficult, and having extra currency or items can speed you up a lot. Fortunately, you can get some for free by redeeming these Lost Souls codes we listed below. So, scroll down, and let’s start redeeming them!
All Active Lost Souls Codes
- SPECIALMASTERY: Exclusive Small SM Mastery Potion Blueprint (New)
- BLUEPRINTS: Exclusive +10% EXP Potion Blueprint (New)
- MOUNTAIN: 50 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- SOULCITY: 50 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- THEGATE: 50 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- HIKE: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- THESCHOOL: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- CRATER: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- MANSION: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- BUSINESS: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- HAPPYRIVER: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- WESTVILLAGE: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- EASTVILLAGE: 25 Soul Crystals, 500 Coins
- RELEASE: 100 Soul Crystals
Expired Lost Souls Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Lost Souls
- Open the Lost Souls experience on Roblox.
- Click F1 or press the Coins icon at the top to open the main menu.
- Select the Settings tab on the left.
- Type or paste your code into the input field at the top.
- Click Redeem to claim the code and get the free stuff.
Why Is My Code Not Working?
- Misspelled code: Codes for Lost Souls aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. So, it’s best you copy-paste them instead of typing them out.
- Expired code: Codes for this title rarely expire, but there is still a chance that the developers disable some of them in the future.
- Already redeemed code: You can claim each code only once per account. Doing it more than once will net you an error message instead of rewards.
How to Get More Lost Souls Codes
The two best places to look for more codes are the Control Army Discord server and the Hidden Studio Roblox group. You can also check the developers’ socials that are mentioned in-game, but those aren’t as updated as Discord.
Anyway, all the bonuses that you get using the Lost Souls codes we listed above should help you get a head start over other players. To get codes, tier lists, and values for other popular experiences, including Anime Vanguards, Devas of Creation, and Blade Ball, visit the Roblox category here on Twinfinite.
