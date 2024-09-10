Devas of Creation Weapon & Magic Tier List (September 2024)

DoC might just be the best MMORPG on Roblox right now, but it can become extremely competitive, especially with the higher-level content and PvP. Now, if you want to be able to compete with all the sweats, you’ll need to use the best weapons and magic Devas of Creation has to offer, and our tier list below will help you do just that.

Devas of Creation PvE Weapon & Magic Tier List

Ranking Weapon/Magic S Ice Staff, Fire Staff A Bow, Great Sword B Celestial Staff C Dagger

The best weapons for PvE in Devas of Creation need to have two things: AoE and damage. Because of that, Ice Staff and Fire Staff are really meta. Ice Staff does have more utility, though, making it more versatile.

On the other hand, Sustain, CC, and single-target DPS are nice to have, especially against bosses, and that’s where Bow, Great Sword, Celestial Staff, and Dagger come in. Do note that the Celestial Staff is ranked so low only because it’s atrocious for solo gameplay; for party-based content, it’s S-tier.

Devas of Creation PvP Weapon & Magic Tier List

Ranking Weapon/Magic S Great Sword, Dagger A Ice Staff, Bow B Fire Staff C Celestial Staff

Mobility and combo potential are all that matters for PvP in Devas of Creation, as nuking enemy DPSs and healers is often the shortest path to victory. For that, the best is the Great Sword, with its insane damage and CC immunity, and the Dagger, with its stealth and one-shot capability.

Then, you have Ice Staff, Bow, Fire Staff, and Celestial Staff, which all provide plenty of raw damage and utility but can’t fight off melee enemies if they get in close. Therefore, they require much more finesse in their gameplay, especially when it comes to 1v1s.

Devas of Creation Weapons & Magic Summaries

Ice Staff

Ice Staff is all about disrupting enemies and dealing insane amounts of damage in short burst combos. It might even be the best weapon for farming in DoC. However, its a bit outclassed in PvP by the Dagger and the Great Sword, as both have ways of reaching you while ignoring your CC.

Fire Staff

Fire Staff is really good in PvE, as it has the highest sustained DPS of all weapons in Devas of Creations. However, it lacks the utility that virtually all other weapons possess, making it a relatively poor choice for PvP.

Celestial Staff

Celestial Staff has the least offensive power of all weapons and shouldn’t be used if you’re solo grinding PvP or PvE. However, for farming Catacombs, Clan Wars, and other party-based content, it is OP, as it allows all your DPSs to facetank virtually all enemy attacks. Plus, not many players use it, so finding a party is easy.

Bow

Bow can be one of the best weapons in Devas of Creation, both for PvP and PvE, but that all depends on your skill choices. It has solid DoT damage, DPS, CC, and even some mobility in its kit. The only downside is that if the enemy gap closes and stun locks you, there might be nothing you can do to escape that.

Great Sword

Great Sword is the better of the two melee weapons. It doesn’t have much mobility, but its raw damage, CC, and immunities you gain through skills make it OP for PvP. Plus, it’s pretty solid for PvE because gathering multiple enemies and one-shooting them with your combo is super easy.

Dagger

Dagger is, in general, bad for farming, but it has really good single-target DPS, making it solid against bosses. Plus, it has a lot of mobility and utility, which, combined with its single-target-focused abilities, make it one of the best PvP classes in Devas of Creation.

Well, I hope that this tier list of all weapons and magic will help you climb the leaderboards and become the best player you can be in Devas of Creation. Also, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more DoC guides, including the tier list of all races and instructions on how to get sigils and mounts.

