Adventurers need to get across the world as fast as they can, especially if they are on a mission! If you are looking to find a free mount for your journey, then look no further. Read on to find out how to get mounts in Devas of Creation.

How to Unlock a Free Mount in Devas of Creation

There are a few ways to get mounts in Devas of Creation: via side missions, from the season pass, and from the Store. In the Store, you can purchase a Starter Ground Mount for Robux which, as you know, costs real money.

Even if you buy a mount, you still have to be at least level 10 to be able to use it. This option isn’t the best for everyone so we have a couple of tips for you to get your mount for free.

The first way is to unlock the Stormscale mount in the seasonal pass. This is the first free mount you will find in the season pass but it is unlocked at level 81 in the pass so this could take a while! It is a legendary mount so you will also have to be a level 25 or above to be able to ride it. That brings us to another option: completing side quests.

The easiest and best way to get mounts in Devas of Creation is to complete a few side quests and unlock them for free. Here is what you should do:

Follow the main storyline quests until you reach the Fishing Village. Meet Muriel and complete her side quests until you unlock the questline ‘In Pursuit of Glimmershade’. Meet Zorin in Thelanis Forest. Complete the quests. This 26-part quest is a long adventure but well worth it! Not only do you get to have some fun while leveling up but at the end you unlock a Sea Turtle mount.

And so you have it, the easiest and cheapest way to own your very own mount in Devas of Creation!

