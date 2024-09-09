Devas of Creation Race Tier List (September 2024)

Depending on your build, the different races you can choose from in Devas of Creation will help you throughout the game. You can build your characters based on strength, dexterity, intelligence, wisdom, or constitution, and each will give you different benefits for different play styles. Make your choice with our Devas of Creation race tier list.

All Devas of Creation Races Tier List

S Cyruleas A Umbralith B Illythrial C Viridis

Cyruleas

If you’re looking for a build focused on strength, look no further than Cyruleas as your race. You’ll be able to gain the upper hand in combat quickly using devastating attacks, but they’re not too fast. The lack of speed might be an issue for some players, but if you can land your hits accurately, you won’t need to be moving around all that much.

The other benefit of Cyruleas is that they have a high constitution stat. This allows for more health, allowing you to stay in combat longer and keep landing hits. This is crucial given the low speed of the race, so Cyruleas essentially becomes the tank of the bunch. While you don’t get great stats regarding magic, it won’t be much of a concern given your build’s strength.

Umbralith

If you’re looking for a dextrous race in Devas of Creation, Umbralith is the best bet. The dexterity stat starts at 10, but the rest of the stats are well-balanced. Their strength is middling, which is better than many games that have low strength with high dexterity like Baldur’s Gate 3. They have poor magical abilities, but their crit damage and speed are more than enough to balance it out.

Like most dexterity-focused builds, Umbralith is focused on speed and agility. These skills can be used in combat to evade enemies and strike their weak points. As opposed to Cyruleas whose focus is power and health, Umbralith is the perfect counter.

Illythrial

If you’re looking to build a character with magical abilities, Illythrial is the best choice. Their intelligence is almost a ten by default, followed by their wisdom. These two stats allow for stronger magical power as well as stronger resistance to magical attacks, but they aren’t as strong against physical attacks. Their constitution is a four, so they don’t have high health to stay in combat.

For players who want to focus their build on magic, having low speed and health aren’t the biggest concerns. They would generally stay somewhat farther in combat so they aren’t taking hits as much as a strength build. Having the ability to get away quickly would be nice, so even if the strength and dexterity stats were swapped, it might make for a better choice.

Viridis

The most evenly specced race in Devas of Creation, Viridis has a five for every one of its stats. This makes for a well-rounded build but also makes it hard to specialize in one area. There will be nothing that this build excels in, but there’s plenty of room for weakness in any category. This does leave room for versatility, but it’s up to how you place the rest of your skill points.

One of the benefits of choosing Viridis is the physical aspect of the race. It has some of the more distinctive features, having animal features on their humanoid bodies. Outside of horns or a lava eye, the other races aren’t the most visually impressive, but they make up for it with their ability scores and proficiencies.

At the end of the day, you can alter the ability scores of any race by adding skill points later. If you’re looking for something specific, Cyruleas, Illythrial, or Umbralith would be the best choices. If you want a blank canvas, maybe Viridis would be what you’re looking for.

