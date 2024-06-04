Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Come to PS5 & Xbox?

Larian Studios released a community update on June 3 that announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have official modding support. For modders, this is a huge deal because they can rely on their mods functioning properly, but console players want in on the fun. Here’s whether Baldur’s Gate 3 will have mod support for PS5 and Xbox.

Can You Mod Baldur’s Gate 3 on Console?

In their latest community update, Larian detailed the official support for Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. While players could already mod the game before this, this official support means that players won’t have to worry about their mods breaking when Baldur’s Gate 3 gets a new update.

This means there will be two ways to implement mods into your experience. Those who prefer script-based modding can continue doing so outside Larian’s pipeline, while the supported mods will be found on mod.io. This rolls out for PC first, but shortly after, Larian promises to bring the support to other platforms.

Players can mod Baldur’s Gate 3 using mod.io on PC, but console players won’t be able to use the toolkit for themselves. Instead, players can browse mods made on mod.io and install the ones curated for consoles. Modding BG3 on a console won’t be as straightforward as on PC, but it won’t be impossible.

How Will Larian Curate BG3 Mods?

Larian explained that mods made on mod.io will go through checks to ensure they function properly and follow the terms of service. After that, they will be available to install on your system, but console mods must go through extra curation. This curation will ensure smoothness and guarantee full support from the developers.

Unfortunately, not every PC mod will pass the check and be brought to consoles. Larian plans to release guidelines in the future detailing what will make the cut and what would prevent a mod from coming to PS5 and Xbox. Generally, they claim they want to have as many mods supported as possible, even if not through their official pipeline.

Larian is making it crystal clear that they welcome all mods from Baldur’s Gate 3’s community. Even those that don’t follow the guidelines won’t be blocked, but they won’t be supported via Larian directly. Players will finally be free to mod as they please, even if it means giving everyone in your party a gun.

