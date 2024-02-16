Along with unique ways of kissing your companions, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 6 ushers in some QOL changes. You know how tedious it is to switch companions, right? Well, there’s a new and improved way to do it, and we’ll show you how to dismiss companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Dismiss Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6

The old way of dismissing companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 wasn’t hard, just a tad annoying. You had to first speak with the companion you wanted to dismiss, then head back to camp and speak to the companion you wanted. Well, switching companions has never been easier:

Head back to your camp. This hasn’t changed; you still need to visit your camp to switch companions. Now speak with the companion you’d like to have in your party. Choose the dialogue option where you ask them to join your group. If your group is full, and they point that out, don’t worry! Pick a companion to dismiss. See? Even if your group is full, you get to choose who you want to dismiss right away.

Despite being such a minor change, it drastically cuts down on time spent in cutscenes. Now you only have to worry about one cutscene as opposed to two. Not to mention getting to, for the most part, avoid your companions complaining about dismissal (even though they’re admittedly cute, like Astarion and Karlach).

With that out of the way, that’s everything you need to know about how to dismiss companions in Patch 6 of Baldur’s Gate 3. That is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Patch 6, though. We’ve got an entire guide explaining the BG3’s Patch 6 patch notes, like more smooching, bug fixes, and my personal favorite: riding off into the Astral Plane with Lae’zel as a halfling!