Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Early Patch Notes, Explained

It’s time to prepare for a pleasant, candlelight dinner with your favorite BG3 character, thanks to Larian Studios’ Valentine’s Day update. So, if you want to prepare for your date night in Faerun, here are the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6.

What to Expect From Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 centers around love, you can anticipate an improved kissing feature. Rather than a simple smooch, these romantic scenes will be much more sensual, locking your lips with your character during those steamy conversations.

Even if the kissing patch seems like enough for the romanticists out there, there’s even more content to look forward to. In particular, dismissing party members will no longer be a chore, as switching companions will be much more accessible. BG3 players know the struggle of taking out someone within their party and then circling back to the one they want. However, with this feature, the dismissed member will now appear when talking to your desired companion.

While a little exercise is good for the body, running back and forth between party members to dismiss them can be tiring – so you’ll now be able to dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with! pic.twitter.com/8LByU18jbE — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 13, 2024

Other than that, Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty have been improved, making Saving Throws easier to perform. These mechanics have been buggy for a while, ultimately not working for many players. So, once BG3 Patch 6 rolls out, your passives should now be fully functional for those abilities.

Conversations have also been tweaked, where your avatar is the main focus and your companions have taken the back seat. Although we all love those witty remarks from Astarion, it’s probably for the best to have the main character actually be the star of the show.

As for the file size, Larian Studios has suggested 150GB of free space. This includes PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with Mac expected to make a release sometime soon. In addition, the team recommends uninstalling BG3 and re-downloading the patched version if you don’t have much room for your device.

We’ll be sure to update this guide when Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 officially debuts. While you wait, check out our feature on the best DnD races that would’ve made the game even better.