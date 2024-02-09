Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Sets the Mood Right, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the gift that keeps on giving with all of its glorious updates. The most recent present from Patch 6 might as well be wrapped in a heart-shaped chocolate box, taking us on a dreamy love boat.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 has yet to make a debut, one of its key features allows you to get your smooch on in a much more realistic way. You’ll now be able to fully embrace your favorite BG3 character with an improved locking-lips interaction. On top of that, an announcement showcases a delightfully sweet exchange between Astarion and Halsin, ending with an adorable kiss on the forehead.

Love is in the air in Faerûn, and we've made improvements to locking lips with your romantic partner!



Releasing next week, Patch 6 includes improved smooches, new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and plenty of bug fixes

So, if you’ve been missing your significant other in Faerun, you may want to return for this upcoming update, especially with Valentine’s Day on the horizon. Players can also anticipate even more content soon. For example, you’ll see new camp idle animations and Legendary Actions in Honour Mode. Of course, bug fixes will be in place as Larian Studios continues to create a suitable experience for every player.

Past updates, like Update 5’s epilogue chapter, have carried on this initiative. It provided a lot of new, exciting stuff for the beloved characters, featuring cinematics and heartfelt letters. A similar take may occur with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6, primarily focusing on the romance aspect. Smooching will undoubtedly be different for each character, and it won’t be long until you fall in love with the game all over again.

Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long, with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 set to arrive sometime next week. Full patch notes will also be available on their official site to get all the juicy details.

Like previous files, the update will be a large one, so you’ll need to make some room if you want to experience that kiss on Valentine’s Day. Even though it’ll require more space, it just means there’s a lot to look forward to with this new update.