News

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Sets the Mood Right, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Every kiss begins with Karlach (and everyone else in BG3)

Halsin and Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
Image Source: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the gift that keeps on giving with all of its glorious updates. The most recent present from Patch 6 might as well be wrapped in a heart-shaped chocolate box, taking us on a dreamy love boat.

Recommended Videos

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 has yet to make a debut, one of its key features allows you to get your smooch on in a much more realistic way. You’ll now be able to fully embrace your favorite BG3 character with an improved locking-lips interaction. On top of that, an announcement showcases a delightfully sweet exchange between Astarion and Halsin, ending with an adorable kiss on the forehead.

So, if you’ve been missing your significant other in Faerun, you may want to return for this upcoming update, especially with Valentine’s Day on the horizon. Players can also anticipate even more content soon. For example, you’ll see new camp idle animations and Legendary Actions in Honour Mode. Of course, bug fixes will be in place as Larian Studios continues to create a suitable experience for every player.

Past updates, like Update 5’s epilogue chapter, have carried on this initiative. It provided a lot of new, exciting stuff for the beloved characters, featuring cinematics and heartfelt letters. A similar take may occur with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6, primarily focusing on the romance aspect. Smooching will undoubtedly be different for each character, and it won’t be long until you fall in love with the game all over again.

Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long, with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 set to arrive sometime next week. Full patch notes will also be available on their official site to get all the juicy details.

Like previous files, the update will be a large one, so you’ll need to make some room if you want to experience that kiss on Valentine’s Day. Even though it’ll require more space, it just means there’s a lot to look forward to with this new update.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments