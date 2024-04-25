Promotional art from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles.
Image Source: Bandai Namco
News

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles Announced for Summer 2024 Release

Luke Hinton
Published: Apr 25, 2024

The first-ever console and PC game based on the beloved light novel series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been revealed by Bandai Namco. Entitled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles, it’s slated to release on August 8, 2024 for PC and major consoles.

Taking place alongside the events of the light novels and anime that followed it, players assume the role of Rimuru. She’s the leader of the Jura Tempest Federation, which you’ll grow in size and population during the game’s story. This story is taken directly from the source material, so existing fans will already know what to expect narrative-wise.

That said, the series’ original creator, Fuse, returns to supervise two brand-new sub-stories exclusive to this game. Therefore, it’ll chart some new narrative territory for the franchise.

Rimuru and her party in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles.
Image Source: Bandai Namco

From a gameplay standpoint, Isekai Chronicles is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG. Power-based combat and party recruitment are at the core of its gameplay loop. Rimuru has a range of water-based abilities of her own but can take on special moves from her companions if you reach the max relationship level. From the reveal trailer, which you can see below, we know that fan favorites such as Benimaru, Shion, and the big bear Ranga all return as party members.

You’ll spend most of your time within Jura Tempest Federation territories recruiting new members and completing quests. That said, there’s also a wider Tempest world outside of that area to fight enemies and level up.

The game is published by Bandai Namco, hot on the heels of the upcoming Sand Land RPG and developed by ZOC Co. and Monkeycraft Co. It is confirmed to release on August 8, 2024. Supported platforms are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Of course, this isn’t the first video game based on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Back in 2021, a mobile RPG subtitled Isekai Memories released globally. The franchise also crossed over with the mobile sensation Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in 2022. However, this is the series’ first major game release.

For the latest on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles and games like it, stick with Twinfinite.

Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.