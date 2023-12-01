Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Honour Mode Differences

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be a well of amazing role-playing goodness, and with Larian Studios dropping the massive Patch 5, players will now have a brand new way to play. For those wondering about the gameplay differences in Honour Mode for Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what to expect.

Key Honour Mode Differences in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The new game mode is meant for those who are truly ready for an elevated level of challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the difficulty getting ramped up both in and out of combat beyond the original Tactician ceiling. This manifests itself in a couple of ways.

Tweaked Boss Fights

Even for the most seasoned of players, the boss fights in Honour Mode will feel fresh thanks to over 30 new tweaks that have been made. Together with the new Legendary Action system that has been designed to surprise your party and increase the challenge, all major fights will now be full of twists and turns that can catch those unprepared off guard.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Save Scumming Disabled

If you thought that you could mitigate the increased difficulty with strategic saves, that is something Larian has certainly planned for. Once a save is loaded, it will be deleted immediately, leaving players with no choice but to soldier on. You only ever get one save, and that is only possible when you quite the game.

At the same time, a selection of powerful exploits have been removed in this mode, so there really is no trying to game the system.

Death is the End

The ultimate obstacle standing in the way of a campaign in Honour Mode is that permadeath is in effect. This is where knowing your best builds and spells will come in handy.

When the party is wiped out, the game will end, with relevant statistics of your adventure being displayed. There is still a choice to continue the adventure, but that will disable Honour Mode moving forward.

Reward for Completing Honour Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Should you be the best at the role-playing genre and complete the entire game with Honour mode enabled, and somehow stay alive through it all, you will be rewarded with the coveted golden D20 dice. A true symbol of your mastery of the game.

That’s everything there is to know about the gameplay differences in Honour Mode for Baldur’s Gate 3. For more help on the game, be sure to explore the relevant links below to guide you on the right path.