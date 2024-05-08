Can You Change Difficulty in V Rising? Answered

In the early release of V Rising, players could only adjust difficulty through broad server adjustment sliders, similar to Ark. However, the release of the 1.0 update has changed how some of the game works, which might confuse new and returning players. So this is everything you need to know about if you can change the difficulty in V Rising.

Recommended Videos

Does V Rising Have Difficulty Options? Answered

The easy answer is that you can change the difficulty in V Rising. Stunlock Studios provided a detailed rundown of the 1.0 version/update, including how the new difficulty settings will work.

These will be available in-game as a server setting, and if you are hosting the game, you should be able to change the settings from within the client at any time. However, you will have to do a quick restart for the effects to take effect properly.

There are three different options to choose from based on how you want to tailor your experience. As said, these are only adjustable by the server host, so you might want to be careful when joining different games.

Relaxed Mode

If you’re looking to just explore without having to worry as much about combat or getting completely wiped by the wrong enemy, Relaxed is definitely your speed.

Sun damage reduced.

Blood Drains more slowly.

Enemies deal less damage.

V Blood bosses have less health.

Normal Mode

The normal difficulty doesn’t change or add anything special to your game; you can experience everything exactly as intended. Starting with this is a good choice as it will help you figure out what you might want to adjust.

Brutal Mode

If you’ve found V Rising too easy, there is a difficulty that will ensure you won’t think that for long. Brutal is a definite challenge that isn’t for anyone new to the game.

Many V Blood bosses now have new behaviors and abilities.

V Blood bosses have more health.

V Blood bosses deal significantly more damage.

V Blood bosses are higher level.

Enemies deal significantly more damage.

More loot drops from all sources. You need it.

Item durability drains more slowly. Trust me, you’ll thank us.

This is everything you need to know about the new difficulty changes in V Rising 1.0. If you have any other questions regarding new features from the update, ask us in the comments.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more