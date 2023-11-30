Playing through Baldur’s Gate 3 can serve as a challenge that deserves recognition for some players, and what better recognition is there than one that only you can see? If you’re looking for some extra bling, here’s how to get the Golden D20 in BG3.

How to Earn a Golden D20

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

As of Patch #5 for Baldur’s Gate 3, there have been two new dificulty modes that were added to the game: Honour and Custom. The Honour mode is exceptionally difficult compared to the previous choices of difficulty, and as a reward for beating a full playthough in it, you’ll be rewarded with the Golden D20.

As with the rest of the die skins in the game, the Golden D20 won’t actually do anything different to your gameplay, but it’ll serve as one heck of a trophy every time you play the game from that point on. Larian made sure that the Honour mode is no joke, so it’ll deserve quite the reward when you’ve made your way through it.

You might think that getting to the end of the game to get the die might seem trivial, but doing so on the Honour setting will be no easy feat. With the changes that were made, it’ll likely be rare to see people sporting one of these during a playthough.

What is Honour Mode in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The new Honour difficulty mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the new highest difficulty in the game. Not only will it make enemies generally harder to beat and smarter on the battlefield, but it brings with it a plethora of changes that’ll make the experience as tough as it can be, while still being possible to beat.

There’s a big focus on the bosses in the game being stronger, in that they’ll be getting new abilities and what are called Legendary Actions. These are designed to catch the player when they least expect it, and will likely deal hefty damage to you and your party if you’re not ready for them. These come on top of the extra changes to the difficulty settings that’ll affect your action economy and bonuses.

On top of making the game significantly harder than it had been prior, the Honour mode also drops you down to having a single save file for the entire playthough. You won’t be able to save separately before entering a dangerous area, you’ll just have to go in and commit to every decision that you make.

That’s really all there is to getting the Golden D20 in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a great prize for what will be an incredibly hard-fought experience, so cherish it if you do end up with one. For more guides on BG3 like how to dye clothes and when to enter the Shadowfell, be sure to check back here.