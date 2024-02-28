Category:
How to Get BitLife Cunning Ribbon

Use your cunning to escape prison!
Image Source: Candywriter

The Cunning Ribbon in BitLife is a medium-difficulty ribbon to obtain, as some of it relies on luck. If you’re hoping to get this ribbon, we have some useful tips to help you achieve your goal. Find out below how to get the BitLife Cunning ribbon!

How to Be Awarded the Cunning Ribbon in Bitlife

cunning ribbon in Bitlife
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

The Cunning Ribbon is awarded to BitLife characters who manage to escape the police and go on the run after gender reassignment surgery.

These requirements may sound simple enough, but it is surprisingly tricky! The basic requirements are:

  • Commit a crime
  • Get caught by the police
  • Get sent to Prison
  • Escape Prison by completing a hard puzzle
  • Get gender reassignment surgery
  • Emigrate to another country (although this is optional)
escape police bitlife
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

A few things can go wrong when trying to achieve this ribbon:

  • Your prison escape puzzle is not a high enough difficulty
  • Your character dies of a freak accident and receives the Unlucky ribbon instead
  • They botch your surgery
  • You get the Wasteful ribbon instead, which just means you need to try the process again with perhaps a few more murders
gender reassignment bitlife
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

There are a few things which will help you get the Cunning ribbon easier:

  • Make sure you have money for surgery
  • Change your gender identity first
  • Act out in jail so you are more likely to get the hard difficulty escape puzzle
  • Don’t make any other major life decisions that may alter your process and change the ribbon you receive at the end

You will more than likely have to try to get this ribbon a couple of times. Just remember the key events are escaping prison and getting gender reassignment surgery. Once you get your ribbon you may want to try out other BitLife challenges, such as the Hells Kitchen Challenge or the One Peace Challenge!

