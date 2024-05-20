Cities Skylines 2 allows you to have a lot of control over building your city. A lot of that control also applies to how your citizens get around, but there are some limitations with customization that cause traffic jams and other issues. So today, we’re looking at the best traffic mods to download for Cities Skylines 2.

What are the Best Traffic Mods in Cities Skylines 2?

Because artificial intelligence is the way it is in Cities Skylines 2, cars won’t always follow the exact logic that powers the way you design your city’s streets, roads, and freeways. As such, traffic jams, stand-stills, and other shenanigans happen and take away from the city you’re trying to have run well. To improve this, we found some useful traffic and vehicle-related mods over at the modscities2 website and NexusMods.

Traffic Light Improvements

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd.

Traffic Light Improvements is a simple mod that offers, quote: “minor quality-of-life improvements over the base game of Cities Skylines 2.”

What this simple mod does is convert all of your city’s lights to a split phasing system. This, in essence, means instead of both sides going at the same time, one side goes, and then the other side does separately. Each side of a four-way intersection gets its own turn.

TLE also offers an advanced form of Split Phasing traffic lights, where additional turns for other sides of the road simultaneously. You will also get more control over how vehicles and pedestrians behave, like allowing turning right on red or creating an exclusive pedestrian phase. This kind of mod could potentially help with alleviating traffic bottlenecks under certain conditions. In real life, split phasing also helps reduce crashes and keeps pedestrians safer.

Traffic v0.1.7.2

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd.

This mod, Traffic v0.1.7.2, is the successor to the Traffic Manager: President Edition. What this mod does is add a new tool called the Lane Connector. For the laymen, this new tool lets you change the lane connections at intersections. While there are some limitations, like how it doesn’t support roundabouts or vanilla forbidden direction upgrades, this traffic mod should be pivotal to reducing potential traffic jams and other buggy behavior that comes from the car AI.

The mod is still in development and looks to expand with priority signs per road segment. In fact, the creator is currently asking for feedback and ideas on what those features could and should entail.

While Cities Skylines 2 is still struggling with mostly negative recent reviews, it’s nice to see modders helping out and expanding the game where they can.

