Can You Edit Players in College Football 25?

One of the greatest joys while playing sports games is tailoring the experience to our liking, especially regarding players’ attributes. So, many have been asking if you can edit players in College Football 25 Let’s find out what your options are!

Yes, you can edit players in College Football 25 but, at the moment, the options seem to be quite limited, unfortunately. In particular, those of you who have played previous titles in the series might end up feeling a bit disappointed since, this time, EA has paid several players to use their NIL (name, image and likeness) in the game.

Since a lot of players in College Football 25 are real college football players, editing options for those NIL players are very limited. You can edit their looks in regard to the protection and clothing items they wear, such as their helmets or shoes, but that’s it. You cannot edit their rating, attributes or physical appearance in any way.

Luckily, it’s not all bad. Those limitations do not apply to all players and, in particular, do not apply to players that are not real and, thus, not part of NIL. For those players, your customization options are much more varied, since you can alter their name, their position, height, and rating.

A couple of attributes seem to be locked out, but most can still be edited. Also, you can edit their physique such as height, and weight along with their arm and leg sizes. Unfortunately, there is no create-a-player option either way, so your options are even more limited.

At the moment, though, there are still major limitations in place since you still cannot alter the faces of players, nor their skin color. Since the game comes out on June 19, there might be some updates on that front, so we will update this guide in case those limitations are gone. But, considering the business deals that EA has concluded to bring this roster to the game, we wouldn’t be expecting any major changes regarding the customization of the players’ looks.

That’s all you need to know on editing players in College Football 25. For more information on the game, check out how to recruit in Dynasty mode.

