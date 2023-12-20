Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (December 2023)

If you like games that keep you on your toes almost constantly, Slayer Battlegrounds is for you! The PvP-enabled zone in this Roblox experience is no joke. To avoid being killed as soon as you enter the combat area, you will need some help.

Redeeming Slayer Battlegrounds codes is the best way to obtain a lot of Gold pretty quickly. This can help you roll for a better weapon at the Weapon Blindbox and collect more kills by eliminating enemies effortlessly. If you’re interested in similar PvP fighting games on Roblox, read our Clover Battlegrounds Codes article and use the freebies to become the most powerful fighter in the game!

All Slayer Battlegrounds Codes List

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

q8mfxa4 – 1500 Gold

– 1500 Gold asmvhft – 1500 Gold

– 1500 Gold udampw3 – 1500 Gold

– 1500 Gold l3ugz7c – 1000 Gold

– 1000 Gold 2b0imrb – 1000 Gold

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Battlegrounds

Follow the steps below to redeem Slayer Battlegrounds codes:

Launch Slayer Battlegrounds on Roblox. Click the Menu button in the top left corner of your screen. Choose the Code tab. Input your code into the text box. Click the OK button to claim your free goodies.

How Can You Get More Slayer Battlegrounds Codes?

Developers drop new Slayer Battlegrounds codes on the official End of Month Studio Discord server, so consider joining. Keep in mind that there are hundreds of unrelated messages you need to scroll through, so finding every active code can be a struggle.

To avoid wasting hours, bookmark this article. Our list is always up-to-date, so don’t forget to reread the article occasionally to see if we added new codes.

Why Are My Slayer Battlegrounds Codes Not Working?

Slayer Battlegrounds codes don’t stay redeemable forever. Do your best to claim your free rewards before the codes expire. Correct spelling also plays a crucial part in redeeming your goodies. If you make a typo, leave an extra space, or use the wrong case, your codes won’t work. Copying the code from our list and pasting them into the game is the best way to make sure your codes are entered correctly.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Slayer Battlegrounds

In case you’ve already redeemed all the active Slayer Battlegrounds codes, and you want more freebies, you have a few options:

Claim a Daily reward (Gold) as soon as you launch the game. The longer you play, the more Gold you’ll obtain, so try to keep the streak.

(Gold) as soon as you launch the game. The longer you play, the more Gold you’ll obtain, so try to keep the streak. Complete Daily tasks to earn more Gold.

to earn more Gold. Find and open a chest in the lobby to get 1500 Gold.

in the lobby to get 1500 Gold. Join the EOM Studio Roblox Group and like the game to obtain a pair of free swords in the lobby (next to the chest).

What Is Slayer Battlegrounds?

Slayer Battlegrounds is a PvP fighting experience on Roblox based on the popular anime and manga Demon Slayer. Pick your breathing style (Fire, Thunder, or Water), equip the best weapon, and perfect your moves! Once you’re ready for combat, go to the PvP-enabled zone and do your best to defeat all the opponents. Hint: fight the weakest players first to collect kills and become strong enough to face more powerful enemies.

